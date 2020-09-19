It seemed not too long ago that the saga surrounding the City of Plattsburgh's DRI project was soon headed for a close — one way or the other. But now, all bets are off.
The main focus of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative has been a major project to redevelop the Durkee Street parking lot in the center of the city's downtown.
The project, put together by Prime Plattsburgh, an Albany-area company, calls for 104-apartment units, commercial space, a pedestrian walkway and above/underground parking.
More than a third of the DRI's $10 million, awarded by the state in 2016, was allotted to the project.
Prime expects to invest in excess of $25 million of its own private funds to support the endeavor.
The project, though, has not been without controversy.
Opponents, namely the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, argue it will eliminate valuable parking spaces in the downtown corridor and block out waterfront views of the adjacent Saranac River.
It is also just too big for the downtown landscape, they say.
The Durkee Street lot now holds 289 parking spaces, and the city is working to adjust parking in other areas of downtown to make up for the loss of those spots.
Most notably, parking spots were added to the lot at the Clinton County Government Center, and construction of a new parking area — the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza — is now underway on Margaret Street.
Project supporters have said the lot's 3.4 acres could be better used to attract new residents to the Lake City who would, presumably, patron businesses in the city's downtown core.
The fate of the Durkee Street project has been in the hands of boards, like the city's Planning Board and its Zoning Board of Appeals. If specs get the OK from those bodies, then the project can proceed.
The plans have been before the city bodies for months, and have been scrutinized in great detail.
Scrutinized so much, in fact, that Prime has come forward with plan adjustments from their original blueprint, offering a smaller, scaled back project.
It seemed that votes by the governing bodies could happen before the summer's end, but now it doesn't look like anything is happening anytime soon.
Recent controversies surrounding the actions of the Clinton County Planning Board and the city's ZBA have ignited indefinite delays. As a result, the city Planning Board will have to wait before making some of its decisions, as well.
The DRI has been around since 2016 when Jim Calnon was mayor. It evolved to the point where Prime was selected as the developer under current mayor Colin Read.
Now, it looks like the future of the project will not be decided until a new mayor — either Democrat Chris Rosenquest, Republican Scott Beebie or a write-in — is elected on Nov. 3.
That's three mayors for one project.
Whenever a project has to navigate municipal administrations of three different mayors, things can get messy, and right now, they are.
Hopefully things can get resolved in a relatively reasonable time frame so one way or another, the city can find a way to bring this matter to a conclusion, sooner rather than later.
