Word has come that the Fall 2022 Adirondack Coast Arts & Crafts Fair will be held at the former Best Buy location at the Champlain Centre Mall this November.
The road to such a venue was a bit of a winding one. It was announced in late 2021 that SUNY Plattsburgh would not be hosting its annual and eagerly anticipated craft show that November due to construction at the college’s Field House where that event usually took place.
In the absence of the SUNY show, Adirondack Coast Events stepped up and announced that it would host a craft show of its own at the Crete Memorial Civic Center that November.
The organization then hosted another craft fair at the Crete this past April.
But due to the City of Plattsburgh recently closing the Crete to events this year due to hazardous conditions, a new home had to be found for the fall 2022 craft show.
We’re very glad to hear that the popular event has found a new home, but it got us thinking again about the future of hosting big events in Clinton County.
The former Best Buy site is certainly roomy enough to fit a decent number of arts and craft vendors, but it’s hardly the kind of venue you’d want to pitch to major, nationally-known organizations.
And when conventions, home shows and even musical acts start planning their national tours, they do their homework.
They look at geography, yes, but they also look at the population of a region and see if it has enough people in the immediate area to make it profitable to visit there.
Try as we might, the North Country doesn’t always make that cut compared to, say, Montreal or Burlington.
And then, even when we do, the managers of such events then look around to see if there are venues suitable for their needs.
Is there enough room for the vendors? Is the site modern enough to handle the complex lighting and audio-video setups that these events require?
We’re sorry, but the local VFWs and an old mall store don’t always meet those requirements.
It was recently announced that Plattsburgh Comic Con will not be hosting a local event this year in light of the uncertainty around the future of the Crete Center.
Chase Con Expo LLC, the group that organizes Plattsburgh Comic Con, also organizes the annual Saratoga Comic Con.
That event, which aims to offer the same nerdy atmosphere of fun as the Plattsburgh event, has its home at the Saratoga City Center in Saratoga Springs.
So, while we know the question of the Crete is a long and complex one, it’s still disheartening to hear that a group that had proudly hosted events in Plattsburgh before might no longer have a place to do so now.
Still, the news from the Adirondack Coast Craft Fair provides a glimmer of hope. We’re a creative community and a determined community.
If we put our heads together, we’re sure that we can come up with a venue that could serve events of all kinds for generations to come.
