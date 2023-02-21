Major League Baseball, the king of the sports world for better than half of the 20th Century, has ceded its regality to competitors. It is now fighting back.
As football rests on its laurels in full display in last week’s Super Bowl, and basketball shows off its sprawling athletic assets in its current season, baseball struggles to win back fan awe.
Under Commissioner Rob Manfred, MLB has been refining its product the past few seasons to replace moments of idle suspense with honest-to-goodness action – the ingredient that has undeniably drawn fans away to the competing sports.
This season, baseball will inject new pace into the games by making pitchers take less time between pitches, for example. Simply put, baseball wants its game to move along more quickly and include more hitting, running and scoring in the process.
One of the new rules introduced for this season will sound to many observers like whistling in the dark: The size of the three bases besides home plate from 15 square inches to 18.
Since the bases are 90 feet apart, many will ask what a few inches here and there could make. The distance between first and second bases and between second and third will be reduced by 4.5 inches, and between home and either first or third will be 3 inches. Thus, baserunning should flourish.
Baseball tried out the new dimensions in the minor leagues last year, and here’s what was found: Attempts at stolen bases increased from 2.23 per game to 2.81. The success rate went from 68 to 78 percent.
Stolen bases are an exciting element of baseball. In the latter part of the 20th Century, some of the true stars of the game became so because they stole a lot of bases – Maury Wills, Lou Brock, and Ricky Henderson are in the Hall of Fame for stealing more than 100 bases in a season. These days, no one even tries to come close.
The stated intent of the new base size is reducing injuries. When big men fight for space over small bases, the reasoning goes, too many get hurt.
In the minors last year, injuries from collisions were cut by more than 13 percent, according to official statistics.
Baseball fans are well aware that an inch here or there can make a big difference in whether a runner is out or safe. Replays have made it obvious.
One of the dangers we see in the new base size is that history – one of baseball’s most precious possessions – may be compromised.
Older fans treasure the singular achievement of the likes of Wills, Brock and Henderson. Will new dimensions lessen their glow by inviting more thefts? Will stolen bases become too easy to come by?
And will the game actually become safer, or do last year’s minor-league numbers make promises that can’t be kept?
Baseball is trying hard. Some of the changes will be exciting.
Bigger bases? We’ll see.
