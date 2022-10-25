For decades, we’ve all been enthralled with the idea of Champ, the legendary sea monster of Lake Champlain.
We’ve heard the stories of a sea monster of great size being seen from time to time surfacing above the water much to the amazement, and probably fright, of local observers.
There have even been some reports of the monster exiting the lake to get some fresh air on land for a little while.
While no one can say for sure whether Champ exists, the area has done well to capitalize on his, or her, mystery.
Over the years, there have been books written about Champ, T-shirts sold, movies made and celebration events held.
All of this promotion has kept the mystery alive and created a stir that has caught the attention of people from all over the world.
Sea monster hunters from across the globe invariably hear about Champ when they are searching for the Loch Ness monster in Scotland or some other well-known water-dwelling creature.
Some of them even make their way to the shores of Mr. Champlain’s lake to search for our beloved Champ.
While Champ lore has been a great enterprise for years, it seems that 2022 has been an especially big Champ year.
We learned of at least three motion pictures under production about Champ and how he has affected lives in our region.
There have also been more books written and the Town of Plattsburgh went to great lengths to replace an historic marker, which was stolen last year, touting Champ as a regional delight.
In addition to the movies, books, T-shirts and signs, there is also the annual Champ Day.
Champ Day is held in late summer in Port Henry, a quaint little lakeside town in southern Essex County. The main events are held at Bulwagga Bay, which incidentally is the sight where the most Champ sightings have been recorded.
The municipality recognizes those who claim they saw Champ with a large sign featuring the sighting dates and times from years past.
All of this excitement and mystery and the celebrations we have in Champ’s honor are great for building community togetherness, not to mention the jolt it gives to the local economy.
Every once in a while there are reports from scientists and Champ hunters of a large mass found in the depths of the lake that can’t be explained. Local Champ searcher Katy Elizabeth had one of those recently in which the Press-Republican reported on.
Is it really Champ or was it just a mass of smelt or some other kind of fish that can trick even the most sophisticated of sonar equipment?
Who knows for sure. But, ultimately, it doesn’t really matter.
It is the thought that Champ certainly could exist that we find fascinating, and we should keep that going.
Thinking about Champ gets us thinking about science and the wonders and mysteries of the universe, which opens our minds to so many other possibilities and reminds us that there is much to learn in this world.
Science can surprise us just about every day if we give it a chance, and who knows, one day we actually find Champ.
Wouldn’t that be something to celebrate?
