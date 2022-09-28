Today is a day to celebrate for our neighbor’s to the north in Canada.
It is the 50th anniversary of Team Canada’s victory over the Soviet Union in the 1972 hockey Summit Series.
Sept. 28, 1972, is a day most Canadians who were alive back then remember full well exactly where they were and what they were doing when Paul Henderson scored the game and series clinching goal before a hostile crowd in Moscow.
It is unofficially a national day of celebration.
Here in the hockey-mad North Country, many of us also remember the historic event.
The Summit Series at the time was billed as the World Series of hockey. Other than the Winter Olympics, which featured only amateur players at the time, there were few high profile international professional tournaments.
The Soviets had made an impact on the world hockey scene by winning gold medals at the Winter Olympics in 1964, 1968 and again in 1972. Everyone knew that their players were not “amateurs” but rather elite professional athletes that trained under the label of “soldiers” in the Soviet Army.
The Soviets were really, really good.
At the time, Canada was considered at the top of the hockey world. The country supplied most players to the National Hockey League and the game enveloped the nation.
Many thought the Canadians would blow away the Soviets and the series would be a laugher. It was anything but.
The Canadians came out and scored the first goal within 30 seconds of the opening face-off of the first game at the old Forum in Montreal, and everyone thought the rout was on. The Soviets quickly regrouped and went on to win that game convincingly.
Team Canada featured NHL All-Stars, and they had only been together training for the series for a few weeks. The Soviets had been together for years, and it showed.
Canada won the next game 4 to 1 and the third game was tied 4-4. The Soviets won the fourth and final game held in Canada, 5-3.
In addition to being a compelling hockey matchup, the series, which was played at the height of the Cold War, had political implications as well. It was east versus west, democracy versus communism and the world paid attention.
The series shifted to Russia where the Canadian’s backs were against the wall.
Things got worse when they lost the fifth game 5 to 4.
The Canadians had to win the final three games to win the series.
They did so in dramatic fashion when Henderson scored with just 34 seconds left to lift Canada to a 6 to 5 win.
While Canada won the series, the Soviets certainly won the respect of the hockey world with their startlingly fast and skilled play. The world also got a glimpse of perhaps the best ever goaltender in Vladislav Tretiak who was just 20 years old at the time.
The Soviets clearly were better skaters, passers, shooters and had better training techniques, but what they didn’t have, Canada had in spades, and that is pure heart and soul.
The Summit Series paved the way for international hockey to become more popular and helped grow the sport across the world and here in the United States. Evidence of that was seen just eight years after the Summit Series when the USA defeated the Soviets, which featured a team with several players who actually played in the Summit Series, on their way to winning the gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games in our back yard in Lake Placid in the Miracle on Ice.
So raise a glass today and cheers to Paul Henderson and Team Canada.
