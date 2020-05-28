Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning giving way to clouds and a few showers late. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.