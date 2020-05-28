In troubled times, it is faith that fortifies many people.
COVID-19 has stifled the public demonstration of faith - as it has so many aspects of life - during a time when it is needed most.
Houses of worship, despite their mission to serve as safe havens to connect with God and community, proved to be risky places during the pandemic.
Large gatherings of people, sitting close together and touching common materials, is a prescription for trouble. Add in the high number of vulnerable senior citizens who attend services, and the danger from the virus heightens.
So when Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure of schools, businesses and public sites, churches also were told to shut down.
It wasn't long, though, before worship sites around the nation began finding new ways to connect with their believers, one main route being the Internet.
Here in the North Country, many houses of worship have established online services using Zoom, YouTube, Facebook and other modern methods that weren't employed previously.
Though the Diocese of Ogdensburg has suspended all public prayers, Masses and gatherings, local Catholics can now watch services from home.
Churches in the Plattsburgh area, for example, have been alternating sites, with priests joining together to say Mass, broadcasting on the Internet. Parishioners have told the Press-Republican that they take comfort in watching.
Members of other faiths are offering similar outreaches.
"While congregational activities continue apace, how we do them has changed dramatically," Rabbi David Kominsky of Temple Beth Israel in Plattsburgh wrote in his May bulletin, referring to their ongoing social distancing.
"We no longer physically gather. Instead, we gather around computers and smartphones as we pray, study and socialize.
"We are trying to respond to this period of separation by utilizing technology to bring us together and stay in touch."
Churches and synagogues in our region deserve praise for responding so well to the call to close down for the safety of their parish members and for taking on new challenges in maintaining connections.
Faith communities are busy working on plans for safe reopening now that the North Country is moving through the state's "unpause" phases.
Cuomo just announced that houses of worship can begin to offer services for small groups of no more than 10. That might be difficult to manage in parishes that usually draw hundreds, but creativity could make it work.
With the nice weather here, we urge churches to consider innovations such as services offered in open spaces, with social distancing and mandated masks, or drive-up services. Even drive-by blessings could bring peace to troubled hearts.
Bishop Terry LaValley is conferring with priests and working with public-health and medical experts to devise a reopening plan for the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
It will include thorough cleaning and sanitizing of churches, social distancing and masks required for everyone over age 2. Mass will look different, with no passing of the collection baskets, no choirs and no hymnals.
"We will weather the storm," LaValley said in his March pandemic message; see it at https://tinyurl.com/y6wkjnk8.
Faith communities must move slowly and cautiously in reopening, using all we have learned to thwart the virus, in order to safeguard their beloved parishioners, who look to them for guidance and protection.
We hope the advances forced by COVID-19, including broadcasts of services, can continue even after churches reopen, as a way to keep the elderly and homebound involved and comforted.
