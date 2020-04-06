CHEERS to U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier.
Americans will respond in opposite ways to news that the commander of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier was relieved of duty for pleading too loudly – and with too many people listening – for help as his sailors were assaulted by the COVID-19 virus.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt was operating in the Pacific when the virus began spreading among the crew of 5,000 sailors. The commander, Capt. Crozier, saw the danger and sent word for help to various naval sources.
Word eventually leaked out, via the San Francisco Chronicle, to the public. The Navy then began offloading sailors in Guam.
By last Wednesday, 93 crew members had tested positive for the virus, and more than 1,000 people had been taken off the carrier and placed into isolation on the island, an action that Crozier had advocated.
In total, 2,700 people were expected to disembark the ship last week, with a smaller crew remaining to maintain the carrier. Yet Crozier was rebuked for letting too many people know of the dilemma.
Speaking at a news conference Thursday evening, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Crozier was removed from his post because he sent a letter imploring superiors for help over "non-secure unclassified email" to a "broad array of people" rather than up the chain of command.
"It unnecessarily raised the alarm of the families of our sailors and Marines with no plans to address those concerns," Modly wrote.
As Crozier left the ship after his firing (he'll retain his active status and rank), he received a rousing ovation from the crew, which also loudly chanted his name. Obviously, Crozier's action was very widely – perhaps unanimously – popular with his sailors.
The issue comes down to this:
Is Crozier's first responsibility to protect his crew members during a non-combat assignment, or is his first responsibility to protect his superiors from the scrutiny of the public over a decision that was bound to spark controversy?
Anyone who has served in the U.S. military understands that this question is not as clear-cut as it would appear to observers with no military background. Mission and chain of command are the heart of the entire military establishment.
Without them, discipline, which is absolutely necessary to the success of the operation and the security of the nation, would be severely compromised. From the moment you enter the military, that fact of life is never far from the forefront.
Clearly, Crozier was acting in the best interests of his troops and felt his concerns were not being given enough attention.
And clearly, from the reaction of the sailors as he left the ship, they agreed.
It's not often the public is able to weigh in on such questions. The military operates apart from civilian judgments, as it probably should.
On this incident, though, knowing what we know and leaving leeway for what we don't know, it would seem that Capt. Crozier should be commended for choosing whatever means he could conceive to try to ensure the safety of his crew.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Committee, joined a group of 17 senators calling on Acting Department of Defense Inspector General Glenn Fine to conduct a formal investigation into Modly's action.
Meanwhile, we join the crew in applauding Crozier's efforts.
