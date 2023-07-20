Two weeks of pretty much solid rain have given us a bit of a reprieve from the nasty smoke wafting down from the Canadian wildfires, but after a few relatively clear days, the smoke seems back stronger than ever.
What we are seeing is unprecedented. So far in 2023, more than 26 million acres have been burned in Canada. The record of 17.5 million acres burned in 1995 has been blown away.
As of today, there are more than 900 fires in Canada and about 600 of them are labeled as “out of control,” by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
The result is the uncontrollable smoke that makes its way south and into the United States.
The smoke has harmed air quality to the point where air quality alerts were issued in 18 states Tuesday ranging from Montana in the west to right here in New York, and as far south as Georgia.
Here in the North Country, we are in the direct path of the smoke.
You can see it mostly in the evenings as daylight fades and the sky turns to pale gray, and the sun oranges over into a dimly lit bulb slowly setting amidst the gray cloud screens.
We can feel it too.
Eyes become watered and red, noses become stuffed and runny and our throats are scratchy and dry.
And yes, we can, of course, smell it too.
So what can we do.
Health experts say that people who are more vulnerable to the smoke should consider staying indoors as much as possible, and wear a mask when traveling outdoors.
You can check the air quality in your area online at the website airnow.gov.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago, we’ve become used to wearing masks so that practice might be an easy one for those wanting to stay clear of nasty smoke.
Children, teenagers, seniors, pregnant people and people with asthma or other lung or heart issues, are considered those most vulnerable to the smoke dangers.
And there are dangers more so than just burning eyes an a sore throat.
Smoke from wildfires contains many toxins which are incredibly fine. These tiny particles can easily get inside us when we breathe, and can cause not only irritations, but long-term effects.
It is only the middle of July and fire season still has quite a ways to go. We are already seeing fires in the western part of the U.S. that will only add to the toxic air.
Firefighters are doing their best to contain the blazes in Canada and elsewhere, but fighting such a force of nature can be futile at times. That leaves us wishing for more rain, which seems kind of funny considering the deluges and resulting floods we’ve been dealing with for about a month now.
Mother Nature has proven once again that she is powerful and at times unyielding. We can only hope she shifts course and helps us tame these fires sooner rather than later.
In the meantime, we hope folks will consider taking measures to protect themselves from this toxic air.
