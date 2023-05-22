Yesterday was Victoria Day, a Canadian holiday to honor Queen Victoria, and it was nice to see many vehicles in our area donning white license plates with blue lettering and the traditional je me souviens emblazoned on the bottom.
We also saw many Ontario plates, which was nice.
No doubt some of our neighbors to the north came down here to celebrate their holiday time off with a trip to their American suburb.
Victoria Day is first of three summer Canadian holidays that the North Country has come to know oh so well over the decades.
We love Canadian holidays around here and are happy to celebrate them.
It is nice to see local businesses acknowledge the Canadian holidays and offer some nice packages to our visitors.
Champlain Centre Mall was full this past weekend, as was the Naked Turtle restaurant, and combined with SUNY Plattsburgh graduation, business at many area hotels was so brisk, they had to turn people away.
Canadian holidays mean more than just commerce for so many of us with Canadian, especially French-Canadian roots. The holidays are extra meaningful and harken back to a time when they were celebrated here by families with special traditions.
It never hurts to learn a little bit about our northern neighbors who mean so much to us and their customs, so here is a little lesson about the three big summer holidays.
Victoria Day is celebrated the last Monday preceding May 25 to honor Queen Victoria. It has been a holiday in Canada since 1845.
It is a federal statutory holiday, and is also celebrated in six of the 10 Canadian provinces as well as all three of its territories.
It is considered by many as the informal start of the summer season in Canada.
Soon, they will celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24 in the province of Quebec.
This holiday began with French settlers celebrating the traditional feast day of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist.
It has been a public holiday in Quebec since 1925.
Traditionally, we see many Canadians visiting our region on this day as it is a big holiday in our neighboring province. The weather is often nice enough for a great visit to the Plattsburgh City Beach and other beaches in our region.
The summer holiday season for Canadians culminates with Canada Day, or Dominion Day on July 1.
This is a national holiday celebrating the Canadian Confederation, which happened on July 1, 1867.
It is known as Canada’s birthday, much like our July 4.
Canada Day is celebrated much like our nation’s birthday, with parades, parties, music and of course fireworks.
While we have enjoyed helping our neighbors celebrate their national and provincial holidays for decades, this year will be a bit different in that we have finally gotten back to the days of pre-COVID-19 where cross-border travel is getting back to what it used to be.
The last remaining restrictions on border travel ended in April after three years.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas tells us that car counts at the Champlain border were up more than 130% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022, which is encouraging. And we’ve seen higher than expected sales tax revenues in Clinton County so far, which is an indication that Canadian visits are up.
The chamber is also actively marketing in both Montreal and Ottawa, which should also help increase Canadian traffic here even more.
Thankfully, we have many reasons to “vivre de joie,” when we celebrate these Canadian holidays as well as our own this summer.
