The news Monday that vaccinated Americans will soon be able to head back up to Canada was met with a weary praise.
It has been nearly a year and a half since travel between the two countries was tightened when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last spring.
Through 2020, Americans and Canadians watched as the world twisted and turned around them.
Certain businesses — restaurants, bowling alleys, movie theaters — were forced to close their doors to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As case counts rose and fell, restrictions were eased and strengthened as needed.
Eventually, restaurants and other businesses were able to reopen doors with limited capacity and other safety precautions in place.
But as both countries watched their governments track the spread of COVID-19 and adjust measures accordingly, one thing remained the same: the border was closed to travel deemed "nonessential."
Every month, officials gathered to decide whether to keep the rules in place and Americans and Canadians waited, increasingly desperate to hear if this would be the month that things would change.
And each month, they didn’t.
The stories of struggles at the border have become familiar by now: children split from their elderly parents, relatives missing valuable family moments, businesses suffering the loss of valuable cross-border customers.
And unlike other COVID restrictions, where the public was given a timeline or tiers to track and plan for when they might be relaxed, there was not even the hint of a possible date for when restrictions at the border might loosen.
Those were the emotions behind the collective sigh of relief when Canada announced plans to restore northbound travel across the border on Aug. 9.
But for many, it was a bittersweet sigh as there was still no sign of when Canadians will be able to head south again. We now know that will not occur for at least another month.
In praising Canada’s move, officials and legislators have strengthened their calls for the United States to move toward opening our own doors.
Everyone certainly understands, after so many months of COVID, the importance of not rushing to let down our guard.
But asking American decisionmakers to act after 16 months of deliberations is far from rushing things.
We’ve had the courage to ease our way back to normalcy in many different parts of life.
With this latest move from Canada, it’s time that President Biden and other officials do the same at the border.
