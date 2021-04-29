Nearly 24 million people watched the verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last week. That's more than those who watched the O.J. Simpson trial in 1995.
Cameras played an important role in the Chauvin case from beginning to end.
Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd in May of last year, a crime that the whole world got to watch via video recorded by bystanders of the incident.
During the trial, police bodycam footage was also seen, and the public got to watch the trial unfold on 11 networks.
When the guilty verdict was rendered last Tuesday, people were gathered around televisions at offices, homes, bars and on mobile devices across the country.
It quickly became a "do you remember where you were and what you were doing when..." moment.
Having cameras in the court gives the public a firsthand view of the proceedings and enlightens us as to the workings of a real life trial.
We've been sanitized over the years by watching trials on television shows like "Law and Order," which obviously do not portray how they really are.
Trials in real life are slow, methodical and for the most part, can be boring.
They don't wrap up in 10 minutes like they do on TV shows, and they usually are not as dramatic.
Closing arguments can sometimes take days, not minutes.
But being able to witness the real life proceedings has great value.
The judge in the Chauvin case, Peter Cahill, ruled that the public had a right to see this high-profile case play out. And with COVID-19 a factor, it was especially important to grant access to the courtroom that otherwise would be restricted for safety reasons.
We thank the judge for the ruling, and believe that the nation was well served by that decision.
The Chauvin case was probably the first big national case to be seen on television since the double-murder trial of O.J. Simpson in 1995.
That case in Los Angeles turned out to be a circus, right up Hollywood's alley, with celebrities and drama.
In the end, Simpson was found not guilty even though most of America believed otherwise.
The Chauvin case was unlike the Simpson case. It was professionally done with no nonsense and you could sense the seriousness of the matter.
Having the proceedings televised allowed the public to see for themselves how lawyers, witnesses, expert witnesses and the judge, conduct themselves and what dimensions they bring to the case.
Not only is it a valuable educational experience, it is one that is our right to have. After all, the courts are the people's court with a jury of peers rendering justice.
Locally, we have had cameras in court cases on occasion and they have proven to be popular. We hope that is a trend that can continue.
We applaud attorneys who support cameras in the court, and judges who rule in favor of them. It gives us all the opportunity to watch with our own eyes justice being served.
