Finally, this excruciatingly painful election is over. May we have the courage and wisdom to ensure we never see its like again.
As of this morning, chances are that we won't yet know for sure the outcome of the presidential race because absentee ballots remain to be counted in an election year that drew huge numbers of in-person and mail-in voters.
But the worst of it is over, we hope.
The race, or races, that exposed how much one side has despised the other have reached a counting climax. Unfortunately, the counts are still being done. It could be days or weeks before we know all the winners and losers.
And, now or once the decisions are known, we have to dread that some citizens will take to the streets to create chaos and mayhem.
Could the founding fathers ever have anticipated they'd be setting off such a nightmare?
The discord was so extreme this election cycle that families and friendships will never be the same again, in many cases.
But it's over. And if any good can come out of this process, we will at least have learned that we must never fall into such an abyss of intolerance again.
Was it the people running for office who rendered us so incapable of compromise and acceptance? Or were we truly like that all along and just never realized it?
Some Americans have always resented opposition, but was that true of so many ever before?
We got to the point where we couldn't even broach the subject of politics for fear of setting off a riot within our own households. Those of us who have followed national events for decades have seen candidates and political races that have instigated ire before.
But this one was more than just anger, criticism, fear of consequences. Legitimate hatreds were inspired during this one.
News media that tried to cover events factually and fairly were suddenly considered liars and frauds. It was impossible to choose words in reporting that didn't inspire accusations of bias.
It is crucial, now that this campaign is over, that we require our representatives in government to embrace both sides of an argument, both sides of an aisle. We cannot tolerate language of hostility.
We must insist that the people we've hired to run our governments speak with respect about each other. We must not allow them to dismiss the other side of an issue without even considering its positive aspects. Name-calling has to become a thing of our shameful past.
We have gotten to the point now where, while the final counts are underway, we as a nation have to fear rioting and violence as a reaction to outcomes that we don't like.
Our better selves have to now be assertive. We have to remain calm and hopeful that whatever the numbers reveal in the end, our lives will return to normal.
And, just as important, we must look for ways to guarantee we will never stoop to this level of behavior again, no matter what.
The 2020 election must stick out forever as the lesson on how not to act and what traps to avoid.
