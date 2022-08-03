When it comes to our legislators in Washington, it seems that Americans have often come to expect more dysfunction than democracy.
Of course, politics has always been about raised voices and passionate pleas about one issue or another.
But, lately, it can seem that not only can our elected representatives not agree on the contents of a bill, but that they can barely get it to the floor to debate it, let alone pass it.
Look at the recent high-profile government shutdowns, where even some of the government’s most basic functions, like paying federal employees, come to a grinding halt because legislators can’t work together.
Of course, if you put that argument to a legislator or a passionate voter, you’re likely to hear that it’s good that members of one party or another are willing to draw a line in the sand and stand their ground.
But what good is that if we’re all standing on the shore as the tide rolls in?
So we were glad to see a rare glimmer of cooperation Tuesday evening when it was announced that the Senate had overwhelmingly approved a bill to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign the measure into law.
It’s a bill that has a high-profile local connection.
The late Wesley Black of Vermont was a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and also a victim of burn pits during those conflicts.
Spending 8 to 12 hours daily breathing in the carcinogens of the burn pit fires, Black died last November after a lengthy fight with colon cancer.
In a time of tight 50-50 divides among legislators on a number of high-profile bills, it was refreshing to see a final vote count of 86 to 11 for the burn pits legislation.
Still, the road to passage was not without its bumps.
As the Associated Press reported, the Senate had originally overwhelmingly approved the burn pits bill back in June, but a re-vote was required to make a technical fix.
The second time around, a number of Republican legislators that voted for the bill in June threatened to vote against the measure this time, pointing to vague concerns of political trickery in the bill’s language.
As one would expect, those legislators received fierce pushback for delaying a bill to help those who put their lives on the line to serve in our armed forces.
Now, to be fair, it’s another fact of politics that sometimes sour legislation can be dressed up in bright, honorable language.
Just because a bill is called the Clean Water Act, for example, doesn’t mean legislators should nod their heads and vote on the idea of clean water alone. Laws are more complicated than that.
But one would like to think that there are some groups in our society — children, the elderly, the infirm — that politicians could keep from playing political games with.
On that same note, it can sometimes feel like any news that comes out of Washington has to get picked apart by the public — that we can never truly cheer for a bill being passed for fear that there must be something wrong with it.
We can understand that feeling. There’s always more to fight for.
But, for this legislation, on this day, for this cause, we hope that Americans can agree that this is a good thing to come out of Washington.
