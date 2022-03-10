We've all been asked to sacrifice and deal with higher prices, namely gas prices, in order for sanctions against Russia to work. That would be fine except for the fact that big oil companies are raking in record profits well into the billions.
Gas prices have gone through the roof in recent weeks and have eclipsed $4 per gallon and are well on their way to $5 per gallon.
These prices right now are the highest we've ever seen in the nation, surpassing outlandish totals we saw in 2008.
The high gas prices in 2008 caused tremendous harm to the economy, which went straight into a recession. People could not afford to pay their household bills as they were paying well over $100 to fill up their tanks.
And of course, it was a double-edged sword as people needed to work to earn money to pay their bills, but that meant in many cases that they needed a vehicle for work.
Things are a bit different now as more people have the choice of working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but people still need cars, and it is costing more than $100 to fill up these days.
The high prices, experts tell us, are attributed to supply and demand.
As the pandemic wanes, more and more people are returning to work and beginning to travel more in general, which has driven up demand for gasoline.
We've seen gas prices rise steadily for more than a year now as the economy slowly returns to pre-pandemic levels.
When people were staying home during the height of the pandemic, there was less demand for fuel and oil companies slowed production.
They are just now returning to pre-pandemic production levels, but there still is a lag, which has contributed to the increase in prices, experts say.
Now we add in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions against Russia, which now include their oil, and we have a recipe for continued rising gas prices.
It is doom and gloom for sure, but not for the oil companies.
Reports show that 24 top oil and gas companies made $174 billion in profits between January and September of last year. You can bet that the CEOs of those companies made millions.
Profits continue to soar in 2022 and consumers pay for it.
It would seem that if we citizens of the country are being asked to sacrifice then why isn't Big Oil being asked the same? Surely they could settle for only a "few million dollars in profits" instead of billions for a short time so gas prices can stay reasonable.
But with Big Oil donating untold amounts to politicians, you can bet there won't be any pressure on them to join in the sacrifice.
So plan ahead folks, take a bus, stay home, car pool, take a cab or ride service, change vehicles or do whatever might be necessary to deal with rising gas prices because it looks like they will be around for a while.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.