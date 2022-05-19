EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a guest editorial from the Niagara Gazette, a sister paper to the Press-Republican.
The terrible tragedy that occurred on a sunny Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo is still sinking in for many of us as we mourn the many killed.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown called Saturday’s mass shooting, “the worst nightmare any community can face.”
“The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”
And while a hateful teenager from hundreds of miles away inflicted so much pain on so many people, it’s clear to us that the East Side community and its neighbors in the Western New York community have stood tall in this dark moment.
In the hours after the attack that took the lives of 10 innocent people, we’ve seen a community come together and rise above tragedy.
Where local residents had been gathering at a makeshift memorial near the shooting site on Jefferson Avenue, hundreds of people gathered Sunday for a vigil and to pray for those who were killed and injured on Saturday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul attended a service at True Bethel Baptist Church on Sunday morning, telling those gathered, “It’s a symbol of strength to the rest of the world that is watching how we endure the unthinkable.”
Hochul and State Attorney General Letitia James later attended an interdenominational prayer service at Macedonia Baptist Church with many other community members.
Also on Sunday, VOICE Buffalo hosted a healing a prayer vigil where speakers stressed a peaceful response to a terrible act.
“I lost three friends last night,” former Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant said. “Let’s honor their memory by keeping calm. Let this community remain calm. Power comes in numbers.”
“One thing I’d like to say about the city of Buffalo, and there is racism prevalent in the city of Buffalo but when a crisis takes place, in this city, I don’t care what it is, there is no other city in this nation that comes together like people in Buffalo,” Pastor James Giles, the founder of Back to Basics Ministries, said.
That certainly was the case this weekend in the immediate aftermath of “pure evil,” as termed by local law enforcement officials.
With the world watching, it was indeed the “City of Good Neighbors.”
As we honor those in the community for their response, we’d also like to acknowledge the victims of Saturday’s terrible attack:
• Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport
• Ruth Whitfield, 86 of Buffalo
• Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo
• Celestine Chaney, 65, of Buffalo
• Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo
• Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo
• Marcus D. Morrison, 52 of Buffalo
• Andre Mackneil, 53, of Auburn
• Geraldine Talley, 62 of Buffalo
• Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo
Saturday’s shooting survivors:
• Zaire Goodman, 20, of Buffalo
• Jennifer Warrington, 50, of Tonawanda
• Christopher Braden, 55, of Lackawanna
