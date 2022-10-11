Back in late 1988, Plattsburgh City Hall was packed with angry residents who showed up to protest a proposed 27% tax increase by then Mayor Carlton Rennell and the Common Council.
Taxpayers were outraged at such a high increase and they let the council know in a full-throated manner. The council chambers and the adjacent Rotunda were so full, Public Works had to bring in bleachers for the Rotunda crowd.
The crowd’s message was that they were not happy with the increase and blamed poor management for it.
Their anger was not just lip-service. Rennell, sensing it was time to move on, did not run for another term in 1989 and the council was revamped as five new councilors were elected to join Gary Walker in what would become known as the Reform Council.
They tackled the budget head on, making it the top priority over the next four years, and the days of huge tax increases seemed over.
Since then, the city budget has been a high profile item and often attracts the most scrutiny from the public.
Current Mayor Chris Rosenquest is going through the budget process for 2023 right now, and seems to be off to a good start.
The tax rate will decrease, although assessments did go up, and the tax levy will be below the state mandated cap.
People will see just a small increase to their tax bill — not anything that would be anticipated to break the bank, Rosenquest said last week.
That’s good to hear because with inflation, rising gas prices and an economy still trying to recover from COVID-19, the last thing taxpayers need is another cost increase in the form of higher property taxes.
While the budget appears to be in check, work will continue on many city projects, which is also good news. Continued development of the city’s Harborside Master Plan, Margaret Street Redevelopment Project, Parks Renewal Project and Comprehensive Master Plan, as well as tackling several housing issues, and a number of other water, sewer and infrastructure projects are on tap.
The budget proposal also projects a 2022 year-end unassigned unappropriated fund balance of just over $6 million. A 2016 Council resolution mandates that general fund balance be maintained at 10% of the city’s annual expenses; a general fund balance of $6 million represents 24% of general fund expenses.
That is also solid planning.
A public budget hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall, where the public will get the chance to weigh-in on the proposal.
This is your chance folks.
If you would like to see an even more conservative approach, show up and let the council know. If you want to see more projects go forth, show up and let them know. If you like the plan the way it is, show up and let the council know.
As we saw in 1988, public opinion matters a great deal and can be the driving force for who gets elected and how they handle city business.
That’s democracy in action, and we can never have enough of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.