It is spring time and boating season is just picking up. Soon, Lake Champlain will be crowded with all kinds of crafts cruising up and down the blue waters from Rouses Point to Ticonderoga.
Many residents in the North Country have their own boats that they dock on the lake, and many more Canadians also have boats that they keep in the area.
Most marinas on the lake are full each summer, and on nice days, the water is packed with sailors of all kinds.
There are those who have just small sail boats, there are some that have larger sailboats, others have motorized boats and some have large cabin cruisers.
It is great to see the variety of crafts, but we are missing something on the lake.
We are missing a cruise ship.
For about 25 years, from the late 1970s to the early 2000s, the legendary Frank Pabst operated boat tours on the lake from the old Dock and Coal landing where the Plattsburgh City Marina now sits.
Pabst turned an old delivery scow into a party boat called the Juniper.
Every Friday and Saturday night in the summer, the Juniper was packed with folks looking to get out on the lake, enjoy a nice meal and have a drink or two while they listened to the captain’s guided tours telling the history of the lake.
The gig became affectionately known as the “Booze Cruise” and was a hit.
People loved it, and Pabst became a local celebrity.
The steaks that were grilled on the deck of the old tub always seemed to taste a little better on the Juniper, and people were usually feeling quite good.
The end for the Juniper came in the early 2000s when the entire waterfront area at the end of Dock Street was refurbished. The old docks were taken out, a new seawall was built, the railroad yard was moved and Pabst’s offices and boat yard were cleaned out.
The city brought in the Ethan Allen from Burlington, Vt. for a summer of tours at the new dock, but it wasn’t the same and the idea was soon scuttled.
We haven’t had a boat tour in about 20 years and it seems time we get one.
We know boat tours can work, as evidenced by Pabst’s long run, and the many ships that tour people around Lake George to the south.
Of course, the logistics of such a venture would have to be worked out, but with miles and miles of beautiful shoreline in our region, surely a place could be found to launch a boat cruise.
Hopefully the idea might spark an enterprising businessperson or two to give it a shot.
The lake is a gem that should be enjoyed by as many people as possible. A public boat tour would give those who do not own their own boats a chance to get out and experience the lake and learn about its vast history.
Sure, many of us take the ferry to Vermont from time to time, and that’s kind of neat, but such voyages are usually more for travel than fun.
A “Booze Cruise”, or something like it, would offer those fun nights out on the water.
