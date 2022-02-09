For many decades, the construction of a bridge connecting Plattsburgh with Vermont has been discussed — fantasized might be a more appropriate word. The storm last Tuesday night and Wednesday morning that docked a ferry and blocked a bridge has rekindled the discussion.
The storm included frigid temperatures and high winds that forced Lake Champlain Transportation Co. to halt ferry service between Cumberland Head and Grand Isle, Vt. for a time. Ice can form on the lake, and high consistent winds of 40 mph, along with higher gusts, add to the danger for the ferry line and its passengers.
The storm also resulted in a tractor-trailer truck jackknifing across the Rouses Point bridge so that traffic couldn’t pass in either direction for about two hours. On the Rouses Point side, vehicles were backed up clear into the village waiting for the obstruction to clear.
When that kind of misfortune hits, the nearest routes across the lake are the ferry in Essex, about 45 minutes from Plattsburgh, or the Crown Point bridge, almost an hour south.
The good news is that the dual closures of the Grand Isle ferry and the Rouses Point bridge almost never coincide. But bad weather, which very frequently occurs as we all know, often seems to resurrect the topic of the possibility of an always-dependable bridge linking Plattsburgh with Burlington, or thereabouts.
Local travelers are used to employing the option of driving to Rouses Point to take the bridge when the ferry is inaccessible. That can add half an hour, or more, to the trip from Plattsburgh to Burlington, but it is generally regarded as a consequence of living in the North Country.
Still, it seems to prompt speculation of a nearer bridge whenever it happens.
Back in 1982, a study was conducted to consider the feasibility of such a bridge. The study found that a suspension bridge would cost millions of dollars, thus labeling it too expensive to justify for the amount of traffic in sparsely populated Northern New York and Vermont.
A floating tunnel was also considered but was eliminated because of high winds and a too-soft lake bottom.
Those conclusions were bad news for many people expressing robust endorsement of the proposals. Of course, it must have been very good news indeed for Lake Champlain Transportation, which could have faced the possibility that the ferries would turn into a tourist attraction instead of being the lone option for the many, many travelers across the lake every day.
Times have changed, of course. Infrastructure money may now, or soon, be available from the federal government, and construction capabilities have undoubtedly advanced in the last 40 years.
Maybe a bridge between Plattsburgh and Vermont is now achievable, structurally and financially. It certainly would be a lot easier, faster and cheaper to drive on a bridge at 55 mph than waiting in line for one of three ferries to arrive, paying $11.25 one way for a car and driver and spending 15 to 20 minutes in transit.
At least, it’s worth investigating.
