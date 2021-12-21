Cecelia Ruth Guilbo, 79, of Elm St., Plattsburgh, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 17, 1942, the daughter of Harry Joseph and Mary Elsie (Abare) Barnaby. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 11:00am to 1:0…