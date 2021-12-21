The recent announcement from Canada that Canadians returning home after traveling to the U.S. must have a negative COVID test within 72 hours is concerning, but not unexpected.
As unpleasant as it is for this region, it is probably the wise move to make if we want to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19.
Starting today, returning Canadians who have come to the U.S. will once again need a negative PCR test even if they have visited for less than 72 hours.
The edict also requires that the PCR test be administered in the U.S. barring an earlier practice of short-term visitors having a test in Canada before departure.
After nearly 20 months of restrictions, Canadians that were deemed non-essential travelers were allowed back into the U.S. through the border crossing on Nov. 8.
Americans were allowed back into Canada on Aug. 9.
When travel resumed for Canadians visiting here, they were required to have a negative test within 72 hours of returning. Officials in our region complained about that, and the requirement was soon dropped.
But now it is back with the twist that the PCR test must be done here instead of in Canada before leaving for a short trip, and that figures to have an impact on travel.
Getting a test here can be difficult, take time and be costly. It is likely that many Canadians planning day trips here will just not bother, and that is not what we want.
Local officials worried about the local economy are understandably upset.
We can blame the high rate of spread of COVID-19 in the region as well as in Canada, for the reason for the 72-hour test requirement to be reinstated.
The number of cases has been on the rise for weeks, as the delta variant seems to not want to go away. And now, with the emergence of the omicron variant, the dangers of the pandemic seem as great as ever.
Health officials in Canada and here are being forced to make changes and require further restrictions because of the alarming spread.
With the holiday season just around the corner when people will gather in groups, the number of cases figures to continue to spread even more.
That's real bad news for hospitals that are already overwhelmed with COVID patients. It's also bad news for schools who are trying to get through a school year in as normal a way as possible for what is now the third school year that has been affected by COVID-19.
It is highly likely that the 72-hour COVID test requirement for Canadians is not the last of the latest restrictions that we will see. Restrictions are annoying, frustrating and scary, but unfortunately, they are necessary.
As much as we hate to see travel restrictions that will affect our local economy, we have to understand that health measures must come first for all of us.
The only way out of this mess is to do what health officials have been imploring us to do for nearly two years now. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.
Stay safe North Country.
Please.
