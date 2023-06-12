The American Red Cross is in great need of blood donations. Those of us who can, would do well to considering giving some.
Blood is a lifeline for all of us and it is critical that supplies are kept adequately to serve those in need.
Unfortunately, the Red Cross saw a shortfall in donations last month that they say could stress the supply. The Red Cross collected more than 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients.
That’s alarming for sure.
The Red Cross says the need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time.
The public can help simply by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead.
World Blood Donor Day is scheduled for June 14, which hopefully will boost awareness of the need for a safe and stable blood supply, and bring out donors in scores.
The entice those to give, and to recognize donors, small gifts will be given out along with a heaping helping of thanks.
The Red Cross says this is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.
Here is what the Red Cross is planning:
In thanks for taking time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.
During the month of June, donors at blood drives in counties with Stewart’s Shops locations will receive a voucher for a free pint of Stewart’s ice cream or gelato.
Donors can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact joineny@redcross.org, call (518) 387-9441 or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
We have a long history of helping each other here in the North Country and giving blood is just another way we can all do that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.