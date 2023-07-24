Blood is the gift of life and the American Red Cross needs some.
We would urge all those capable of donating blood to do so this summer to help ease the shortage.
You could save a life.
In a recent news release, the Red Cross says that when a donor makes and keeps an appointment to give blood or platelets, they can help ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, and people with lifelong blood disorders can get the blood they count on.
Right now, the Red Cross says it especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors.
Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As incentive, The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench” to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage.
All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.
Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
Clinton County
Plattsburgh
Aug. 11 from 1 p.m. — 5 p.m., Days Inn By Wyndham, 406 State Route 3
Essex County
Schroon Lake
Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Schroon Lake Library, 15 Leland Ave.
Franklin County
Saranac Lake
Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Hotel Saranac, 100 Main Street
Tupper Lake
Aug. 10 from 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Tupper Lake FD, 21 Santa Clara Ave.
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
The Red Cross says that a stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we approach the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.
The Adirondack Regional Blood Donor Center, coordinated by The UVM Health Network — Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, is another outlet to donate blood.
The blood collected at the Blood Donor Center and at blood drives throughout the region, provides more than 95% of the blood used at CVPH and is used to supply other hospitals in Elizabethtown, Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls, the hospital says.
Thank you to everyone who donates blood. It is yet another way the North Country shows its tremendous generosity and caring nature.
