As we have said before, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and we would be wise to brace for what could be another surge.
Many doctors and scientists believe that as fall progresses and turns into winter and we find ourselves once again indoors in close proximity to each other, the virus has a greater chance to spread and we will see another rise in cases just like we have the past two years.
One way to avoid big surges and keep the spread of the virus contained is to get your bivalent booster shot.
The shot protects against the omicron subvariants of COVID-19, which figure to cause the most concern.
The arrival and the availability of vaccines for COVID-19 have been widely publicized since December of 2020 when the first vaccines debuted. But for some reason, the availability of the bivalent vaccine right now, is not well known.
The Poynter Institute, a leading journalism and research organization out of Florida, recently did some reporting on availability of the bivalent booster shot.
Here is what they said:
“Most Americans are only vaguely aware that a new booster shot for COVID-19 is available and that they are eligible to get it to protect against the omicron subvariants of the virus.”
As Drew Altman, the president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, put it, “America is not rushing out to get the new booster.”
The Kaiser Family Foundation’s new survey found that half of adults say they’ve heard “a lot” (17%) or “some” (33%) about the new shots. “About a third of all adults (32%) say they’ve already gotten a new booster dose or intend to get one ‘as soon as possible,” the study also found.
Intention is somewhat higher among older adults, one of the groups most at risk for serious complications of a coronavirus infection. Almost half (45%) of adults ages 65 and older say they have gotten the bivalent booster or intend to get it “as soon as possible.”
About one in five (19%) parents of children ages 6 months through 4 years old say their child has gotten vaccinated for COVID-19, up from 7% in July. The September Monitor survey finds about half (53%) of parents of children in this age range say they will “definitely not” get their child vaccinated for COVID-19. Reported vaccine uptake among children ages 5-11 and teenagers ages 12-17 has slowed in recent months. Almost half of parents of kids ages 5-11 now report their child has gotten vaccinated (46%), as do 62% of parents of teens ages 12-17.
This is not a matter of people ignoring or not trusting the new vaccine. In significant numbers, people say they don’t know if they are eligible for the new booster dose.
Perhaps people are not as aware of the bivalent booster because many believe the pandemic is over. President Joe Biden’s recent inaccurate comment that it was over also didn’t help.
But as we’ve seen with recent local case counts, including two recent local deaths, it is still with us.
We urge everyone to check with your health care provider to inquire about the bivalent booster and to make an appointment for a shot.
Boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech are for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older.
To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
It is one way we can definitely make a difference in containing the spread of COVID-19 which has already taken so much from us all.
