Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early followed by a mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.