Our community is so much better because of people like Scott Ewing.
Ewing was installed last week as the president of the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs, having been sworn in by Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman at a ceremony in Syracuse.
Ewing is only the second person from Clinton County to serve in this role, and the first member of any fire department from the Town of Plattsburgh. Former Clinton County Emergency Services Director Jim King of Keeseville was the other.
Ewing, a member of District No. 3 Fire Department since 1985, lives to serve the community, and is considered by most to be great guy and we concur. He is a dedicated professional and is a great ambassador for our region.
He will do well to serve the state in his new role as he has tons of experience. The NYSAFC represents more than 10,000 members. The organization consists of career and volunteer fire chiefs, company officers, commissioners, and emergency services personnel of all ranks throughout the state of New York and the Northeast.
Ewing’s resume is most impressive as outlined in a proclamation given by the Town of Plattsburgh recently.
In his 38 years in District 3, Ewing has held many positions including Department Secretary, Vice President, President, Assistant Chief, Fire Chief, and is currently the Deputy Fire Chief.
He has served as a deputy fire coordinator for Clinton County since 1994 and is assigned to the Fire Investigation Unit as a fire investigator. Ewing is a certified hazardous materials technician and serves on the Clinton County Haz-Mat Team.
In 2002, he was appointed to the Clinton County Training Tower Committee and assisted in the development, plans, funding, and construction of the new facility, which is utilized by departments through Clinton County and Canada.
He was appointed to the Clinton County Fire Advisory Board in 2016 and is still serving as an active member. He is a member and past president of the Clinton County Firefighters Association, where he served as fire prevention chairman for several years.
Chief Ewing is a certified emergency medical technician and has been a member of the Morrisonville-Schuyler Falls Ambulance Service since 1995. He served as the EMS chief for five years and was president of the board of directors for 12 years.
He is also a New York state fire instructor. He joined the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs (NYSAFC) in 1986 and is a life member. Prior to being elected to the board of directors in 2014, Ewing was appointed to the Public Education Committee in 1996 and was named chairman in 2002.
We could go on an on about Ewing’s accomplishments and abilities, but it is safe to say that he certainly is most qualified to lead this state association and a great choice.
And it is vital that such experienced and competent leaders hold such positions because public safety is a top priority for all of us, and we need people who know what they are doing at the top.
Congratulations Chief Ewing and we wish you well in your presidency.
