A wonderful sight has been seen around the North Country in recent days in the form of white license plates with dark blue lettering proclaiming "Je Me Souviens."
The French phrase on the license tags of our neighbors to the north in Quebec means, " I Remember," referring to the history of the French-Canadian people of the province that was once ruled by France.
In the modern day sense, it reminds us of a time just two years ago when Canadians flocking to our towns was the norm and a part of life here that we kind of almost took for granted over the decades.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic changed all that, sparking a widely restricted border and the Canadian visitors all but vanished.
The impact was severe from losing commerce, to an impact in arts and culture. Families were even kept apart. And in turn, we could not visit our playground to the north.
We missed our Canadian friends immensely and life has been noticeably different here the past two years.
Thank goodness that as of April 1, most of the severe restrictions have been lifted and we are beginning to see Canadians returning to our streets.
This past week there have been multiple sightings of vehicles with Quebec license plates all over town. The Champlain Centre mall has been packed with Canadians, and restaurants and stores are crowded once more.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, overjoyed with the return of Canadians, said he spent some time talking with visitors recently.
One Quebec woman's comments struck him vividly.
"She said they didn't come down to visit any particular store or restaurant, they just missed Plattsburgh," Cashman said.
A local resident went to Sam's Club recently and said of his visit, "It was so nice to hear people speaking French again."
It seems the warm feeling of reuniting with our neighbors is quite mutual.
So in order to put out the welcome mat, or bienvenue mat, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas offers these tips:
• Encourage all businesses to download the free bi-lingual welcome back signs from GoAdirondack.com and display them
• All businesses should use their social media to encourage our neighbors to come down. Express how we missed them, not just in terms of business but as special friends
• Orient front line staff dealing with customers. Have them thank Canadians they serve and tell them how good it is to have them back
• Resume practices that may have become rusty like having French menus
• We all can be good hosts by making a point of saying hello to obvious visitors and saying how great it is to have them back
• We need to also encourage renewed back and forth by resuming visits to Canada.
These are all things we can do, especially being nice to our visitors.
It is often said that you don't realize how much something means to you until you miss it. We here in the North Country know full well what that feeling is.
Let's hope we don't have to experience it again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.