This is strictly an observation, but it seems as if, in the past few years, City of Plattsburgh streets have been less damaged by potholes than in the past.
If that’s true, it also means that fewer vehicles are under threat of damage inflicted by those potholes. While rough patches surface from time to time, the deep potholes seem to have been all but eliminated.
In days gone by, the city was always being pestered by demands from drivers that the city reimburse them for damage to their vehicles incurred when they inadvertently drove off the edge and into a pothole.
Potholes can emerge, of course, because of poor upkeep and, especially, because of hazard-inducing temperatures.
And, in winter, of course, a snowstorm can hide the pothole so that the unsuspecting driver is in one without seeing it coming.
Mayors going back decades were hounded by complaints and even lawsuits from angry drivers who demanded accountability for those street assailants.
But mayors were almost always relieved to learn that the city couldn’t be held accountable for potholes, as they were not generally a product of either intention outright or neglect. Northern climate weather conditions cannot be regulated by city management.
And the city has always been prompt about filling potholes.
One of the problems always comes from this time of year, when streets cannot be repaved, because of the winter weather conditions. In fact, potholes can’t easily be removed. Instead, they are repaired by what is called “cold patch.” Cold patch can be poured into the pothole as a bridge to springtime, but it isn’t a permanent solution.
Upon the arrival of spring, the administration and the Common Council must decide how much money it has to spend on street maintenance and whether a particular thoroughfare demands repaving.
In more favorable climates, such repaving takes place, not after years but decades. Up here, the materials covering a street don’t last that long. So cities and villages have to spend far more of their budgeted money on street repair.
Street damage is largely blamed on the freeze-thaw cycle of northern weather patterns. If the temperature were consistently above freezing – or even consistently below it – the pavement wouldn’t be so apt to give way.
When cracks or holes appear, and rain or snow gets in, if it then freezes, the ice will crunch up the material and render it useless.
So, during the winter, departments of public works are spending their days with their fingers crossed that spring can arrive before pavement disasters.
One street in Plattsburgh that for too many years experienced excessive winter wear was the north end of Cogan Avenue where it meets upper Cornelia Street. Hardly a snowstorm went by without dismantling large sections of pavement there.
Finally, the street was rebuilt and now transports traffic worry-free.
But, in this four-seasons weather, all streets live under inevitable doom.
When driving in the winter, we remind you, be cautious. Keep a wary eye on the road, and, if you hear the dreaded clump of your car entering a pothole, don’t expect your lawyer to make things whole again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.