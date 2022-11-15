The news of 11 more recent deaths in Clinton County due to COVID-19 should be a stark reminder that this pandemic is still a concern to be taken seriously.
It seems that many folks believe the worst is behind us and the risk of contracting the virus is low or even minimal, but the numbers tell us otherwise.
The death total for Clinton County is now at 114. There have been 52 deaths in Franklin County and 71 in Essex County for a three-county total of 237.
Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, there have been 21,432 COVID cases reported in Clinton County. That’s more than one in four people that we know have had the virus.
In Franklin County, 11,646 people have had COVID that we know of, and in Essex County 7,302.
Statewide, there have been 6,221,164 cases of COVID reported since the pandemic began and 75,473 deaths.
There were 69 deaths in the state in the period from Nov. 11 to 14.
Worldwide, there have been 6.5 million deaths from COVID with 1.1 million of them right here in America.
The numbers are depressing, and after two and a half years we would have hoped that they would be trickling down to hardly anything, but they remain stubbornly significant.
For the second straight week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties at a “medium” level for community spread. That’s better than a “high” level, but still a concern.
The big fear is that now that the cold weather is settling in for winter, the numbers will spike again as we’ve seen the past two years. A glut of new COVID cases can tax hospitals and health care providers, which have been struggling to deal with the pandemic since it began.
What we are seeing now is the number of positive COVID cases increase as more people are admitted to hospitals without even knowing they have COVID. These patients come in for something else, and routine tests discover that they are indeed positive.
State statistics show that in the North Country region, there were 58 newly admitted hospital patients with 32 of them coming in specifically for COVID. The other 26 found out they had COVID after being admitted for something else.
Tending to this number of patients is a challenge for health care providers, probably more so now than it was in March and April of 2020.
So once again we urge everyone in the North Country and beyond to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask in crowded places, avoid large indoor crowds and wash your hands.
If you feel sick, stay home and get tested.
And, of course, if you are not vaccinated against COVID-19, please strongly consider it. The data has clearly shown that those vaccinated have a far, far greater chance of surviving COVID-19 and staying out of a hospital than those who are not vaccinated.
We want this holiday season to be a thankful and joyous one for everyone and we don’t want to see it tarnished by a bout of COVID running through work places, schools and families.
We must remember that these death tolls, these numbers if you will, were actual people who had lives, jobs and families.
Let’s make sure we keep our loved ones around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.