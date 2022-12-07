There’s nothing quite like reading “The Way We Were” articles in magazines or online.
A writer will look to the past and, often with a humorous eye, put together a list of how things used to be done.
Remember the days before seatbelts in cars?
Or how dangerous those old “chemistry sets” for kids probably were?
Of course, what can seem abnormal in hindsight seemed perfectly fine at the time.
No doubt, decades from now, we’ll look back at some of the trends of the early 2000s with similarly raised eyebrows.
But one of those articles, from a website called Apartment Therapy, talks about old Christmas decoration traditions that are probably better left in the past.
For example, the artificial snow that families once dusted their homes with around the holidays was once made with asbestos.
And there was a time when strands of tinsel were once made with lead foil.
Fortunately, we know better now when it comes to toxic materials like those.
But, still, holiday decorations continue to offer a degree of danger that we all need to be careful about.
The Firefighter’s Association of New York has put out a list of holiday safety tips that, even with the fun of the season, are good to keep in mind.
“The holidays bring cheer, love, and joy to New Yorkers each year,” FASNY president Edward Tase, Jr. said in a press release.
“Unfortunately, it historically also brings an increase in home fires. Dry trees, unattended cooking, and forgotten candles can all lead to tragedy. We want all New Yorkers to enjoy a safe and accident-free holiday.”
Among the holiday decoration safety tips the association offers are:
• Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
• Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
• Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
• Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
• Keep decorations away from windows and doors.
The group also offered safety tips for Christmas trees:
• Fresh trees are less likely to catch fire, so look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily from its branches. The tree shouldn’t be shedding its needles readily.
• Always place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and keep the tree base filled with water to avoid a dry out.
• Make sure all your indoor and outdoor Christmas lights have been tested in a lab by the UL or ETL/ITSNA for safety, and throw out any damaged lights.
• Any lights you use outdoors must be labeled suitable for exterior placement, and be sure to plug them into a ground-fault circuit interrupter protected receptacle.
• Keep all your holiday candles away from your Christmas tree, surrounding furniture and décor.
• Don’t forget to turn your Christmas tree lights off each night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.