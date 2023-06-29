It’s that time of year again where we see all these tents popping up in strategically located parking lots across the region hawking fireworks.
These companies come in to areas all over the country hoping to cash in on the short season that includes the beginning of summer, graduations and of course, the Fourth of July, which is known for fireworks celebrations.
We know there are people out there who can’t wait for such an opportunity to go out and get some fireworks that they can shoot off themselves in their backyard, but we offer fair warning: Be careful.
Using fireworks bought at roadside stands can be fun, but it can also be extremely dangerous. The National Safety Council advises people to enjoy fireworks displays that are handled by professionals instead of imbibing at home.
The NSC is probably right given the high odds that home fireworks use is often accompanied with consumption of alcohol.
Alcohol and fireworks. Not a good combination.
While fireworks may be legal, they are not safe, the NSC, says.
According to information from the NSC, in 2017, eight people died and more than 12,000 people were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents. Of these, 50% of the injuries were to children and young adults under age 20.
Over two-thirds (67%) of injuries took place from June 16 to July 16. And while the majority of these incidents were due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade, homemade or other illegal fireworks or explosives, an estimated 1,200 injuries were from less powerful devices like small firecrackers and sparklers.
Additionally, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires.
From the NSC, here are some Fireworks Safety Tips if you choose to use legal fireworks:
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks
• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
• Never light them indoors
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person
• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
• Never ignite devices in a container
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
• Never use illegal fireworks
• Better yet, grab a blanket and a patch of lawn, kick back and let the experts handle the fireworks show.
Sparklers, while seemingly harmless, can also be dangerous the NSC says.
Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.
Consider using safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.
We want everyone to have a fun time celebrating summer and all of the special moments that come with it, but please, North Country, be safe.
