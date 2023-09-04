It seems that there has been an unusually high amount of rabies being reported in the region this year, which is a cause for concern.
A fox was recently tested and confirmed to have rabies in the Ticonderoga area. It was the 10th animal that has tested for rabies in Essex County this year causing officials to issue several warnings to residents.
Of the 10 animals that have tested positive for rabies, six were gray fox, two raccoons, one woodchuck and one bat.
These are all animals that we see every day in the North Country, and it is not uncommon to have encounters with them.
That’s why we need to be alert and in tune to what rabies is and the danger it presents.
According to the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death.
The vast majority of rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year occur in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes, although any mammal can get rabies.
Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal.
The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death.
Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care after potential exposures before symptoms start.
If you’ve been in contact with any wildlife or unfamiliar animals, particularly if you’ve been bitten or scratched, you should talk with a healthcare or public health professional to determine your risk for rabies or other illnesses.
Wash any wounds immediately with soap and water and then plan to see a healthcare provider.
The CDC warns that unlike most other animals that carry rabies, many types of bats have very small teeth which may leave marks that disappear quickly. If you are unsure, seek medical advice to be safe.
Remember that rabies is a medical urgency but not an emergency. Decisions should not be delayed.
See your doctor for attention for any trauma due to an animal attack before considering the need for rabies vaccination. After any wounds have been addressed, your doctor – possibly in consultation with your state or local health department – will help you decide if you need treatment known as rabies postexposure prophylaxis (PEP).
Decisions to start PEP will be based on your type of exposure, the animal you were exposed to, whether the animal is available for testing, and laboratory and surveillance information for the geographic area where the exposure occurred.
In the United States, PEP consists of a regimen of one dose of immune globulin and four doses of rabies vaccine over a 14-day period. Rabies immune globulin and the first dose of rabies vaccine should be given by your health care provider as soon as possible after exposure.
Current vaccines are relatively painless and are given in your arm like a flu or tetanus vaccine; rabies vaccines are not given in the stomach.
Pets should also be vaccinated for rabies. The next available clinic for shots in Essex County is set for Oct. 4 in Schroon Lake.
