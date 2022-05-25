Come to find out, COVID isn’t the only epidemic victimizing the North Country. Car-theft cases seem to have become an issue.
Crime generally is thought to be provoked by a desire for some gain. Maybe thieves steal something because it can be of use to them.
More likely, the stealer foresees a profit from selling whatever is taken.
In the case of a vehicle, for instance, theft traditionally has been undertaken in order to sell the car or truck, either in whole or for parts.
Today, in the Plattsburgh area, vehicle theft has cropped up, and the reason may simply be joy rides.
We know of two incidents in recent days where cars have been stolen either by force, or by simply using the keys that were left inside.
This is virtually unheard of around here.
Owners of cars or trucks are historically careful about locking their vehicles and making sure they are as impenetrable as possible. But, in a city and an area as generally peaceful and safe as this one, residents are known to be less than diligent in this regard.
Some neighborhoods, especially in the city, can seem immune from such theft, but police warn there is no longer any such neighborhood.
One man recently drove his pickup truck to a Plattsburgh dealership to take a look at the trucks for sale. A man came up to him with a knife and told him he was taking his pickup truck. The thief then drove away and, after the incident was reported, was pursued by troopers. The man eventually crashed the truck and was caught in a foot chase.
The object of the thefts, you would think, would be some kind of financial gain – sale of the car or sale of parts, for example. Not so, police say. The stolen vehicles are being driven – recklessly, for the most part – and frequently wind up being crashed. Sometimes, they are used in committing a crime, delivering drugs, for example. Other times, there doesn’t seem to be any obvious goal in stealing the cars.
They could be driven right out of a garage or a driveway, if the keys are left in the ignition and the car is unlocked.
What the thieves get out of the taking would seem to be dwarfed by the possible consequences of arrest and jail. But some people apparently aren’t intimidated by the thought.
This now being the case, police are issuing stern and fundamental warnings: Lock your car and, by all means, don’t blithely leave your keys whenever you leave it parked.
No matter what neighborhood you are driving in or call home, thieves can be nearby. No vehicle is safe if it can be entered and the keys are in plain sight.
This frequency of theft is an unprecedented problem for Plattsburgh and environs. We simply are not used to personal threats of this nature.
But, these days, there apparently is no longer a “typical.” Lock your car, and take your keys with you.
Leave your keys in your car, and it may be the last you see of them.
