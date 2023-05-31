Here in the North Country we are fortunate to live in an area that is so very rich in our nation’s history.
There are few places in the nation that can boast of being home to so many events that helped shape our nation hundreds of years ago.
While our history has always been rich and a source of pride for residents, it really had not come alive as much as one might expect until about the late 1990s.
That’s when a big push to educate the local masses and beyond about our history and to promote it, stepped up.
Most of the history celebrations focused on the Battle of Plattsburgh, a pivotal battle in the War 1812 with Great Britain.
The annual Battle of Plattsburgh week-long celebrations began to grow each year from about 2000 to the bi-centennial celebration of 2014.
The celebration has become a highlight of each year, bringing in thousands to enjoy the festivities and learn about what happened on the shore and on Lake Champlain so long ago.
In the same vein of celebrating our local history, a new project is now underway that should bring celebrating local history to the next level.
The Battlefield Memorial Gateway off Route 9 in the Town of Plattsburgh, just south of the City of Plattsburgh, will usher in a new era of historical tourism.
The project, which is largely the vision of Town Supervisor Michael Cashman and local historian John Rock, could make Plattsburgh a destination point for historical buffs in the same league as Gettysburg or Valley Forge.
The project will focus on the “Triangle of History,” in the region between the land, Valcour Island and Crab Island all of which were key elements in pivotal historic battles.
There will be an interactive play area, educational settings, a connection to the city’s Terry Gordon Bike Path and eventually boat tours of the two famous islands and more.
The project will serve as a connection for both Plattsburgh’s past and present.
Wouldn’t it be great if thousands of people from all over the country and world descended on Plattsburgh annually to see this history. The spin-off would be fantastic with hotels, restaurants, bars and stores all benefiting.
The project is called a “Gateway” because it is also designed to connect visitors with other parts of our local history that date to the discovery of Lake Champlain by Samuel de Champlain through to the life of Plattsburgh Air Force Base as a key player in the Cold War.
There are many other fascinating aspects of local history around here that will attract people as well.
The hope is to finish the bulk of the project by 2026 in time for the nation’s 250th birthday celebration.
Of course, no such project is cheap and significant funding will be needed to bring it to completion. Much thanks is due to State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) for securing $250,000 in state funding to get the project going.
Cashman said the town will continue to seek more grant opportunities and donations to fund the balance of work.
We encourage people to donate or hold fundraisers to help pay for this worthy project.
It definitely will be worth it.
