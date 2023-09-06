This weekend marks the annual Battle of Plattsburgh celebrations in our region.
It’s a big one as we celebrate 25 years of the formation of the Battle of Plattsburgh Association.
The Association, or BOPA as it is known around here, was put together to organize a major celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Plattsburgh.
The battle, as our history tells us, was fought on Lake Champlain and in what is now the City of Plattsburgh on Sept. 11, 1814. There were also skirmishes outside the city leading up to the battle.
It was a major victory for the Americans over the British in the War of 1812. It led to the end of the war and the U.S. maintained its place in the world as a free nation.
When it comes to our nation’s history, the Battle of Plattsburgh usually flies under the radar of historical events we have all come to now such as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge, Yorktown, Gettysburgh and so on.
But it’s importance to the nation is well known by historians and certainly by people of the North Country.
It is a monumental moment in our nation’s history and deserves to be celebrated in full.
While the battle has been feted here for decades and decades, celebrations and education have been greatly ramped up the past 25 years with BOPA leading the way.
The week of celebrations has become a staple on the calendar of special events for the North Country as folks look forward to several days of revelry with music, arts, history, re-enactments, graveside services and many other family-oriented events.
For this year’s celebration, events started yesterday and will continue through Monday, mostly in the downtown area.
A few highlights include:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
11 a.m. to noon — Culver Hill Ceremony – Culver Hill Historical Park, Route 22 Beekmantown
1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Halsey’s Corners Ceremony – Corner of Halsey Place & Boynton Avenue, Plattsburgh
2:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Bagpipes In Trinity Park to open the Commemoration.
9:15 p.m. — Fireworks “Rockets’ Red Glare” — View from City Hall, Courtesy Eagle’s Nest Veterinary Hospital
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Parade – Theme “25 years of Commemorations” Cumberland Ave, City Hall Place to Durkee Street
3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.- Beat Retreat – Bands play in front of City Hall
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids’ Games – City Hall lawn (Kids’ Muster & Parade starts at noon.)
12:30 p.m. — History Talks — War of 1812 Museum-Old Base Campus- “A Few Words about Zebulon Pike” Presented by: Richard Frost & “Historic and Archaeological Perspectives on Pike’s Cantonment” Presented by: Keith Herkalo
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
11 a.m. to noon — Crab Island Ceremony – Crab Island, Lake Champlain.
Transportation will not be available to the public, but individuals will be welcome to arrive in their own watercraft.
The ceremony can be viewed from the shore at the Battlefield Memorial Gateway, Rt. 9 South, enter across the road from Stewart’s.
A full list of events can be found at https://1814inc.com.
The Battle of Plattsburgh, along with the Mayor’s Cup, has long been one of the area’s signature events. We encourage everyone to take some time and visit some of the many wonderful upcoming events during the celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.