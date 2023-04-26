EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a guest editorial by Steve Lockwood. Lockwood is the executive director of CITEC, the regional New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NY MEP) center serving the North Country.
The North Country has a fundamental workforce problem, but there are solutions within our grasp.
Amid statistics that show a double-digit decline in the region’s labor force and 82% of upstate CEOs lamenting an inadequate supply of appropriately trained workers, there lies a larger issue: local companies are struggling to fill their open positions, which is affecting the growth potential of our regional economy.
It’s something we are working to address at CITEC, the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership center serving the North Country.
And here’s what we’ve learned: employers are telling us that many entry-level candidates aren’t up to speed on workplace expectations. They’re reporting a lack of understanding in areas such as the importance of regular attendance, work ethic and teamwork.
They’re saying a number of new hires don’t have a grasp of the basics, such as appropriate cell phone use in the workplace, respect for company property, and appropriate work attire for their positions.
Those local businesses aren’t off the hook, either. Anecdotally, at CITEC, we have heard from workers who don’t feel they’ve received proper training in effective problem-solving and conflict resolution. They’ve also asked for guidance on job-related stress and time management.
It’s time for everyone to get back to basics.
We need employers and staff on the same page, starting on Day 1.
Our regional economy depends on it.
The upside is right in front of us — just look at Plattsburgh’s Norsk Titanium and Croghan’s Grand Slam Safety. These two manufacturers are expanding, adding jobs and strengthening our communities as a result.
At Norsk, they announced plans to hire at least 20 machine operators, recruiting locally for “as many of the jobs as possible.” The positions, starting at $22 per hour, “require high school and a little bit of knowledge and experience about the manufacturing environment,” according to operations manager Craig DeBoos.
In other words, they’re looking for workers who have a basic understanding of workplace expectations.
It’s a fair and understandable point of view. Companies don’t want — and can’t afford — to invest in employees that may quit before their first lunch break.
If workers are better prepared to navigate the workplace environment, they’ll be less likely to leave unexpectedly after a month, a week or even a single shift. All that turnover can be costly. It takes five to nine months for a new employee to reach productivity, and the median cost of replacing a worker is 21 percent of their annual salary.
One solution is for companies to prioritize workforce readiness training as a retention tool. If resources don’t exist or can’t be freed up, find a partner that can help bridge the gap.
There’s evidence showing this approach works.
CITEC recently provided workplace readiness training to members of Coryer Staffing’s RAMP program, which gives Plattsburgh-area high school graduates an opportunity to rotate through four different jobs over the course of a year. While RAMP participants already have a historically high retention rate of 71%, that number jumped to 87% after adding CITEC’s course on workforce readiness skills.
As a region, we have the ingredients for economic growth. Employers have plenty of open jobs, and unemployment remains low compared to a decade ago. Our academic institutions — from high schools to vocational programs to colleges — are producing a steady stream of potential workers. There’s also Fort Drum; each month, dozens of veterans transition back to civilian life and remain nearby as they begin new chapters in their careers.
Our region also benefits from the backing of organizations such as NYSTAR, Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation, which provides significant funding to CITEC and other centers in the North Country that are helping local businesses thrive. The Office of Strategic Workforce Development, a new office within Empire State Development, is supporting thousands of trainees — not just in the North Country, but across New York — as part of a wide-ranging $350 million initiative. Additionally, the Arconic Foundation has helped address the issue, paying for 100 local individuals to receive workforce readiness training through CITEC.
It’s all right there. As we develop long-term plans for addressing the size of our regional workforce, let’s not forget the basics. A concerted effort to educate workers on the small stuff can make a big impact.
