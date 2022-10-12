Who could forget Game 6 of the 1975 World Series when Carlton Fisk of the Boston Red Sox hit one off the foul pole in left field at historic Fenway Park in Boston to give the Sox a dramatic 12th inning win over the Cincinnati Reds to tie the series at three games apiece.
As the ball sailed toward the pole, Fisk waived it fair as he leaped up the first base line, willing it to stay in play.
It was one of the most iconic moments in baseball history and made us all look at October baseball in a different way.
Well, we are at that time of year again where baseball will fill our nights over the next few weeks as we work our way towards another Fall Classic.
The playoffs started last week with the new wild card format that saw the three wild card teams from each league as well as the third-best division winner play in a best of three game mini-tournament to determine who will play in the league divisional series, which began last night.
The playoffs now feature 12 teams, six from each league, in the playoffs, making the post-season tournament much like other professional sports that also feature several teams vying for the title after the regular season.
These playoffs are a long way from the old days from 1903 to 1968 where the winner of the American League faced off against the winner of the National League in the World Series. Back then, winning the pennant and making the playoffs, if you will, really meant something.
Division winner and more wild cards were eventually added and we’ve seen some pretty entertaining baseball in recent years, and that’s the whole point — more baseball.
If these playoffs are anything like the regular season where we saw some special performances by guys like Aaron Judge and Shohei Otani, we will be in for a real treat.
And that’s great because when it comes to baseball, for many of us, we just can’t get enough.
This classic speech by Terrance Mann, played by James Earl Jones in the 1988 classic “Field of Dreams”, shows us there is nothing like baseball.
“Ray, people will come, Ray.
They’ll come to Iowa for reasons they can’t even fathom. They’ll turn up your driveway, not knowing for sure why they’re doing it. They’ll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past.
“Of course, we won’t mind if you look around,” you’ll say. “It’s only twenty dollars per person.” They’ll pass over the money without even thinking about it. For it is money they have and peace they lack.
And they’ll walk out to the bleachers, and sit in shirt-sleeves on a perfect afternoon. They’ll find they have reserved seats somewhere along one of the baselines, where they sat when they were children and cheered their heroes. and they’ll watch the game, and it’ll be as if they’d dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick, they’ll have to brush them away from their faces.
People will come, Ray.
The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball.
America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt, and erased again. But baseball has marked the time.
This field, this game — it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again.”
