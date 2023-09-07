North Country public schools return to session this week with hopes of a brighter future for all our students.
But it won’t be easy, as we are still dealing with the effects that COVID-19 have had on school districts, and continue to have.
We remember that when COVID-19 hit in late March of 2020, it destroyed the rest of that school year. The impact lingered on into the 2020-21 school year and into 2021-22.
Last year, the 2022-2023 school year, saw a more normal flow, but the remnants of COVID were still there, and they most likely will continue to be this year.
We are thankful that the days of school closures and remote classroom learning are not likely to happen anytime soon, barring another full blown outbreak of COVID.
The closures and remote learning was necessary at the time, but there has been a heavy price to pay.
Nationally, test results show that math and reading skills for nine-year-olds have dropped significantly.
Like it or not, we know that there are haves and have-nots in our public schools across the nation.
Kids that are smart, well adjusted and have their needs met at home, are likely to do better in school under normal circumstances, and are more likely to handle the adversity that COVID brought to learning.
Kids that do not have the home structure and ability to easily do well in school, and who regularly struggle, are way more likely to have a very difficult time due to COVID restrictions.
It is sad to say that some of those kids may never catch back up.
That is why it is critical for the state to help local schools by providing the means they need to help those who were hurt most by the pandemic.
But that won’t be easy even if there is an abundance of resources.
We are seeing teachers leave the profession at an alarming rate, many having been worn out by the changes. An atmosphere where parents get to harangue teachers over the slightest issue, and get the support of school boards when doing so, also has caused many educators and would-be educators to think twice about their chosen profession, and that’s disconcerting.
Replacing those teachers who opt out has been a challenge and figures to continue to be.
A lack of teachers could mean larger class sizes, which goes against all recommendations for creating the best classroom environment for teaching and learning.
And it is not just a lack of teachers. Schools are having a hard time hiring assistants, lunch-room and recess monitors and bus drivers to name a few positions.
All of these obstacles make for a tough environment for education, and our kids will feel it.
And sadly, in addition to having to deal with an education environment hampered by shortages, we also have to be most concerned about safety. We’ve seen way too many times in our nation the devastation that school shootings bring upon children, their families and communities.
How do you recover from that? You don’t.
So with this new school year upon us we must all work together to ensure that our schools, perhaps the most important entity in our communities, are a safe and effective place to learn.
Parents, teachers, coaches, staff, administrators and school board members, all need to put aside differences and work together to make our schools excellent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.