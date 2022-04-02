As we move into April, many hope that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us and we are trending towards normalcy.
Unfortunately, an emerging variant of the virus is complicating things, and as we've seen before, the unpredictability of this pandemic is still a deep concern.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 has become the dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States.
As of March 26, BA.2 is projected to account for nearly 55% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., estimates show. Several parts of the country are seeing increases in BA.2 cases in new COVID-19 infections.
The Northeast has seen an increase in infection rates in recent weeks, including the New York-New Jersey region, where BA.2 cases reportedly account for more than 70% of new cases, infections are up by nearly 47% in the last two weeks.
BA.2 is also believed to account for more than 70 percent of new cases in the New England area based on wastewater surveillance.
The new variant is also growing around the world as the World Health Organization reported that BA.2 accounted for 86% of cases worldwide in the last four weeks.
More and more people are using at-home test kits and they don't always report positive results, so it is likely that the number of BA.2 cases could be even higher.
While scientists believe BA.2 is more transmissible than the original omicron strain, BA.1, it does not appear to cause more severe disease.
In light of this recent development, we should be watching this variant closely and taking steps to head it off.
Globally, nationally, statewide and locally we have seen significant reductions of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months and hopefully it will stay that way.
No one wants to go back to mask mandates or lockdowns, but we have to realize that could be the case if this virus gets out of control again.
Here in the North Country, the picture is not perfect, but not as grim as it used to be or as it is in other parts of the country. As of Thursday, the CDC said Clinton and Essex counties had “medium” COVID community levels, while Franklin County’s was “high.”
The three were previously labeled as having “low” levels.
Those at high risk for severe illness in communities with a “medium” level are advised to consult their health care providers about whether to wear masks and take other precautions.
Mask wearing in public indoor spaces is recommended for all residents in areas with “high” community levels. The CDC says additional precautions for those at high risk for severe illness may be needed.
In all three counties, it is recommended that residents stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have coronavirus symptoms.
It is still a good idea to practice caution when it comes to COVID and this emerging variant. Many won't want to hear it, but we should heed these recommendations and still wear masks in crowded places, keep our distance, get tested and stay home if you are sick.
We don't need BA.2 to wreck havoc on us like delta and omicron have this past year.
