To say this holiday season is going to be like none any of us has ever experienced would be to overstate the obvious. Of course we have never had to live on this kind of edge of danger for so long. We know that.
Part of the danger to all of us is that some of us simply will not help the rest protect ourselves.
We do not know yet exactly what kind of peril the Omicron variant of COVID-19 casts over us. The maturing indications are that it presents us with new, uncharted possibilities of catching it.
It also gives this sigh of relief, of sorts: to us who are vaccinated, the disease appears to be less severe and decidedly less fatal to the masses.
But those likely conclusions don’t spare us worry. On the contrary, they seem to say that we all could have some degree of vulnerability, even though the consequences may not be as intimidating.
But science has not yet given us firm data that can be unalterably reliable.
And the naysayers, the doubters, the unreasonables impose on all of us the possibility, maybe even the probability, that we are all standing in the path of unavoidable infection.
If the anti-vaxxers were endangering only themselves, we could reason that we did our best to protect them, but they have chosen to spurn that protection. If they insist on exposing themselves openly to the disease, it is their choice.
But they have forced us alongside themselves in that path. By refusing to respect the precautions every expert has spelled out for us, they have endangered us, as well.
When COVID was in its infancy, the researchers theorized “herd immunity” would be achieved when 70 percent of us were vaccinated. That turned out to seriously underestimate what we were up against.
We in America are now 70 percent vaccinated, but we are not immunized as a herd. Far from it.
We now know, to mitigate the chance of further variants and smother the variants already among us, many more of us have to accept what the scientists warn of and many, many more of us have to roll up our sleeves.
Too many, unfortunately, are willing to take this minimally inconvenient step to defeat the disease.
We look back now on the development of the vaccines against polio and wonder whether, if as many people then refused to allow the shots, we would all by now be in wheelchairs or worse.
So now, because of the obstinate opposition, we must all live in fear and take all the additional precautions at our disposal.
Are the refusals of the vaccine based on religion, personal resentment, an unfounded fear? Or just a personal, ego-based belief that they know more than the most sophisticated scientific minds on Earth?
Whatever the cause, they have left us all to do more than we otherwise would have to in order to protect ourselves.
So please continue to take those steps so that 2022 will at least be no worse for our states of mind than 2021 was.
That’s a flimsy comfort, but it’s the best we have, thanks to the vaccine refusers.
