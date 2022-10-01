Today marks the final flights of the season for North Country Honor Flight, and they are ending the year in style.
Flights 42 and 43 will take off this morning from Plattsburgh International Airport ferrying 29 veterans to Washington, D.C. for a visit to the war memorials dedicated to their service.
It is the fourth weekend of flights held this year from the Plattsburgh chapter of Honor Flight, which started here in 2013. Since then, 650 veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War and Iraq and Afghanistan have made the trip with great fanfare.
Today’s ceremony features a new twist as a motorcade of motorcycles will guide the veterans to the Plattsburgh Barracks Veterans Park at the Oval for the departing ceremony. The motorcade, dubbed, “Thunder in the Burgh,” starts at Champlain Centre Mall around 6:25 a.m. and will wind down Cornelia Street, onto Broad Street, then on to Route 9 and then arriving at the Oval.
The train of motorcycles typically escorts the veterans from the Oval to the flight line at the airport, which is a sight to see, but this time they are going even bigger.
Today’s flight will also feature World War II veteran Frank Spendley. Spendley was a member of the famous 101st Airborne Division that jumped into Normandy, France on D-Day, June 6, 1944, to help liberate France.
Spendley, of St. Albans. Vt., will be 100 years old on Oct. 22, and the Honor Flight crew is celebrating early.
Today’s flight also features four Blair brothers from the Cadyville/Saranac area that all served in the military. They are honoring their four other brothers who also served, and have since passed.
One of the beautiful aspects of Honor Flight are the stories of each veteran that participates. The Honor Flight staff does a tremendous job of honoring each soldier with their own unique story and gives the public a better glimpse of what military life is all about.
Today’s flights will be no exception with soldiers from World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
While Honor Flight is a noble and worthy venture, it is not free. The organization has had to rely on donations from the public to pay for the flights and accommodations for the past nine years.
Many groups have stepped up and organized their own fundraisers for Honor Flight, which has helped them maintain ample funds to keep flying.
Honor Flight itself joined in the effort two weeks ago with their own fundraiser held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The event featured a car, truck and motorcycle show, craft vendors, food, beer and plenty of local musical talent.
The day was a success and brought in more than $25,000 and put the organization on good footing heading into next season.
North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan is grateful for the widespread community support, and encourages everyone to come to the Oval today to send off our great military veterans on the trip of their lives.
“I think it is going to a lot of fun today, and it is a great way to end the season,” he said.
We couldn’t agree more, and thank you to all veterans for your service.
