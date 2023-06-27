It was a day of celebration when Amtrak reopened its Adirondack Line earlier this year as dozens gathered at stations around the region to welcome back local train service.
But now, just three months after it re-established the line taking passengers from New York City to Montreal, the railroad company has announced that the line has been shut down until further notice, with the line being cut off at Albany.
This service disruption is reportedly through at least the end of June.
Amtrak officials are not saying much about the reason behind the closure other than that it has something to do with the railroad tracks being affected by high temperatures, which requires trains to travel at no higher than 10 mph speeds when in Canada.
This is a head-scratcher for sure.
The Adirondack Line has been bringing travelers to and from the North Country for years. It has stops in Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Port Henry, Westport, Port Kent, Plattsburgh and Rouses Point before going on to Montreal once it crosses the Canadian border.
With its scenic route, which includes pretty much the length of Lake Champlain, the Adirondack Line offers a very pleasant travel experience. It is often used by students at SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College who hail from downstate and New York City areas.
As well, some Press-Republican staffers have recently ridden the Adirondack Line down to the city and had great experiences with the service aboard the trains.
For three years, no one had such an experience after Amtrak shut the line down in April of 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local, state and federal officials lobbied Amtrak for months to re-open the line.
Now, it is shut back down, and that leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many folks in the region who feel like the rug has been pulled out from under them.
If the problem really is with the tracks becoming potentially unsafe in hot weather, how come that was never a problem before?
Certainly, it wasn’t a problem that Amtrak communicated well enough in the past. It’s fairly common knowledge that poor weather can delay plane trips, and most people are willing to understand and tolerate such delays.
We think it’s fair to say that most people aren’t as familiar with the idea of “hot tracks” doing the same to train travel.
Also, the warm weather surely is the same in the U.S. along the Adirondack Line path as it is in Canada, so why don’t the trains have to slow down when they are on this side of the border?
And if this is a new reality — of high temperatures suspending service during the summer months — then that’s going to have to be more clearly spelled out for travelers who make long-term travel plans well in advance.
Those are just some of the questions that need to be answered and local, state and federal officials — those same folks that were here in April lauding Amtrak — are trying to find out exactly what is going on.
In the meantime, we hope Amtrak can figure out a way to resume Adirondack Line service soon.
Whether for business or pleasure, a significant number of travelers between Albany and Montreal depend on regular train service to get where they need to go, and we hope Amtrak can continue to provide that reliably for years to come.
