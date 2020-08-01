If we want to move forward, we have to be smart.
What happened July 17 in Altona was not smart.
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges to us all that we never expected.
While some health protocols we have been asked to follow have been difficult and distanced us from normalcy, they are necessary.
The protocols are necessary to allow us to return to normalcy.
Failing to follow the guidelines handed down by health officials have consequences.
The large gathering that took place in Altona that reportedly featured anywhere from 150 to 200 people has shown what some of those consequences can be.
Initially there were three cases of the novel coronavirus linked back to the party on July 24, and that total increased to five two days later.
On top of those positive cases, numerous party attendees have since been quarantined.
Contact tracing proved vital for locating those who may have come in contact with individuals that have since tested positive for COVID-19.
But the contact tracing process is not perfect.
Keep in mind that there was a week of time between when the party was held and when the first cases were linked to the virus.
That means there was a significant period of time when our community was subject to potentially asymptomatic spreaders of the virus going about their daily lives.
Contact tracing limited the time frame the North Country may have been exposed, but it did not eliminate the chance entirely.
A perfect example of the dangers that existed in our region for a week can be found by looking at the Champlain Valley Baseball League.
The CVBL, a men's recreational baseball league, postponed its slate of Sunday games this past week after learning that multiple players from multiple teams attended the party.
The CVBL confirmed at least 12 of 17 members of one team as well as at least one member of four of its eight teams within the league attended the party.
League officials stressed none of its players had tested positive for COVID-19 when it decided to postpone games and that the decision was precautionary.
But there were games played during the week in between the party and the confirmation of the first cases traced to the party.
The team that had at least 12 of its 17 members at the party played three local teams over the course of that week, and those three other teams played a combination of an additional six squads during that time.
The domino effect is alarming.
There was no way to know at the time that asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 could have put others at risk, and that's where the problem rests.
Our society continues to fight an invisible opponent. We need to try and eliminate the unknown factors that come with this virus.
And lets not single out the CVBL. The North Country boys and girls soccer summer leagues also postponed games this past week after finding out that some of its players attended the party.
All six umpires of the Northern Frontier Little League also were quarantined as a result of attending the party.
These are some of the scenarios we know about, but lets also not ignore the fact that various party attendees may have been out and about in the community at grocery stores, shopping centers or other public settings with high volumes of people before COVID-19 was traced back to the Altona event.
Even during a pandemic, there are places to go that are essential.
A party is not one of them.
While the North Country has not been impacted by COVID-19 nearly as much as other regions in the state, country and world, that does not mean we are impenetrable.
The Altona gathering shows how quickly a threat of COVID-19 can increase within a community.
Let's consider ourselves lucky that it seems, so far, this event has not impacted the North Country in a greater way.
But let's be smart and continue on the path toward normalcy.
There's no time for complacency or judgement lapses.
