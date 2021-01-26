Every governmental body should be dedicated to giving the public as many chances for input as possible.
That's why it's great to see the Plattsburgh City Council changing its public-access rules to allow less-restrictive comments.
During Mayor Colin Read's tenure, people who had something to say to the councilors at their meeting had two opportunities to address them, one at the start of the meeting and one at the end.
But for the first comment period, a person could speak only about items on that evening's agenda. Because of that restriction, a new topic or concern could be raised only after most of the night's discussion had taken place.
Also, speakers were strictly held to a five-minute limit, with a timer ready to cut them off, whether they had fully made their points or not.
It is fairly uncommon for a member of the public to address the City Council, so if someone shows up, it is usually because of a pointed concern or specific suggestion. Why not hear it right off and in sufficient detail, so councilors and the mayor can try to address it or weigh its merit?
As of 2021, the council now has a single comment period at the start of the meeting, but the public is not restricted on the topic and Rosenquest has said, while the five-minute time limit was still in place, that the pesky timers had been tossed.
"They can speak freely, and they can speak openly," newly elected Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said at the year's first meeting. "We want that community dialogue and that community interaction."
The new mayor is also making better use of social media, bringing new opportunities for participation and reaction.
The council meetings will now be held twice a month (on the first and third Thursday) instead of weekly. That pattern has been tried in the past, with varied success.
Rosenquest said he hoped the change would give councilors and department heads more time to talk resolutions over and get more information.
"There's going to be a lot of involvement, a lot of interaction to get to that point of bringing those resolutions to the floor, having frank and solid discussions on those resolutions before they come to the floor and then being able to move city business forward with some velocity," the mayor said.
We would remind Rosenquest and the councilors that discussion of city issues must take place in a public setting, as laid out in the New York State Open Meetings Law. We hope the mayor wouldn't expect those "frank and solid discussions. . . before (resolutions) come to the floor" to be held away from the public ear.
There's another Read-era rule that must be eliminated: the ban on department heads talking with reporters or councilors. The former mayor insisted that everything be filtered through him, seemingly so he could control the information that was released.
Department heads have intimate knowledge of their particular section of city government, including details on costs, operations and personnel. They should be allowed to speak freely, even if their opinions conflict with the mayor's.
Rosenquest has promised an open and accessible government, and we are confident he will deliver, but we will watch closely.
It isn't just an admirable idea; it's the law.
