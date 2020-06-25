Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to allow mall interiors to reopen in Phase 4 so those stores have the same chance of recovery as other retail establishments.
The governor has, overall, done an excellent job in leading New York through the coronavirus pandemic, basing his decisions on science and inspiring New Yorkers to remain smart, calm and compliant.
There is debate over his questionable decision to force nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients who were released from hospitals, which he points out adhered to CDC guidelines at the time.
But, otherwise, he and his advisors have set a national example of leadership, resulting in this state going from having the most dire coronavirus statistics to making it this deep into recovery with the best outcome.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, respected member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said just this week that New York "has done very well in bringing the cases down" by using recommended guidelines to "carefully reopen their city (NYC) and state."
The North Country has been at the forefront of reopening, thanks to the resounding compliance of residents here with the orders to wear masks, maintain physical distance and stay home as much as possible. It is rare here to see anyone in stores without a mask.
So we are now at the doorstep of Phase 4 reopening, which was originally expected to include malls, movie theaters and gyms, among other enterprises.
We see no reason that malls can't open in the North Country. The governor has espoused a regional approach from the start, and this area has consistently recorded one of the lowest infection rates in New York.
The malls in many of the Phase 3 regions are sparse and relatively small, without the kind of mega-mall amenities that would draw people to hang out in the interior spaces.
But shoppers would like access to stores that don't have outside entrances. At Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh, one can shop at Target, Dick's, Kohl's and Hobby Lobby but not at the many other stores within the mall. Nor can anyone eat at the few businesses that make up the Food Court.
It would be easy to give those businesses a chance to begin recovering from the months of lost revenue and to put local workers back on the job.
Stores inside the mall would have to enforce the state's requirement that shoppers and employees wear masks. That shouldn't be difficult because the vast majority of people here have been compliant anyway.
They would also have to ensure that people maintain social distancing within the retail space, using floor markings, the same way grocery stores and big box stores have for months.
Champlain Centre staff can shut down every other table at the spacious, high-ceilinged Food Court to comply with 50-percent-seating requirements and can take away or spread out the benches and other seating scattered through the mall.
Mall interiors are a version of stores lining a street or parking lot, as in a strip mall, which are now open.
The financial suffering of stores and restaurants in the North Country is accentuated by border restrictions that are severely curbing the flow of coveted Canadian tourists.
Opening mall interiors in regions that are coping well with the virus, as we are, can spare those businesses a little of the ongoing pain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.