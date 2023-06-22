Hopefully, North Country Honor Flight has set the bar for all of the other chapters of Honor Flight across the nation to reach.
This past Saturday, North Country Honor Flight set sail on flights 46 and 47. While all Honor Flights are special, Flight 46 had an even more special tint to it.
It was the first all-women veteran flight in the chapter’s 10-year history.
The flight featured 15 women veterans who served their country proudly over the decades and were certainly deserving of the recognition and their own flight.
Two of the women even had spouses that were veterans joining them on their flight, making it a memorable event for sure.
Men veterans are often the center of attention when regaling stories of wars and battles of the past, and they get tons of credit for defending our nation and the rest of the world.
Most of the thousands of veterans who have perished in battle over the centuries have been men, and our hearts break whenever we think of the sacrifices made by so many.
While their roles may have been a bit different over the years, women veterans deserve as much credit for serving our country as the men do.
Women have played a key role in our nation’s military history from the Revolutionary War to today, enduring difficult and trying times, and suffering physically and mentally.
It is right to praise and honor them.
Honor Flight was developed nationally in 2005 as a way of honoring World War II veterans who never really received a unified welcome after the war ended. They also did not have a war memorial dedicated to them until 2004.
Honor Flight gave them a chance to be flown to Washington, D.C. to see their new memorial in their honor and to spend time with their fellow soldiers who all pitched in to rid the world of tyranny nearly 80 years ago.
North Country Honor Flight was established in 2013 and has now flown more than 700 veterans to Washington on 47 flights.
Since it was established, the number of World War II veterans has diminished as age has caught up with them. Not to worry as Honor Flight has branched out to include veterans from the Korean War, Viet Nam, Desert Storm and other conflicts and eras.
As we know, there are plenty of women veterans in our military-history-rich region, and feting them on Honor Flight is the perfect tribute.
Cheers to North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan, Director of Operations Janet Duprey and other organizers for coming up with the idea of an all-women flight.
Hopefully more women will notice and come forward and sign up for a future flight.
And, we hope that other chapters across the nation and follow suit by offering their own all-women flights.
As Finnegan said so perfectly of these women veterans, “They served their country, they earned it, they deserve it and they all have stories to be told, and we are happy to have them.”
