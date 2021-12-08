The awards and recognition for North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas keep coming in and, well, they should.
City & State magazine recently announced its inaugural "Economic Development Power 75" list, identifying the policymakers who are most driving economic development strategies in New York State.
Douglas appears as number 32 in particular recognition of innovative strategies and advocacy related to the North Country's economic connections with Canada.
The recognition comes after Douglas was recognized earlier in the year by City & State as among the 100 most influential power players in upstate New York.
The honors are fitting for Douglas, who has been involved in growing the region for three decades.
In his early days as chamber head, Douglas was an instrumental part of the rebirth of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base property, which solidified his position as a key player in local development.
Over the years, we've seen many companies, many from Canada, come here and establish themselves as critical components of our economic landscape.
Businesses in the regional transportation industry now see Plattsburgh as a viable place to do business thanks to Douglas's tremendous efforts in promoting the North Country.
He also has helped brand and market Plattsburgh International Airport as a first-class niche airport, serving the greater Montreal area as well as our own region since 2007.
Given the success he has had in working with Canada, Canadian businesses and establishing such a good relationships, we are surprised that Douglas was only named number 32 by City and State for their Economic Development Power 75 list.
It seems a top 10 ranking would be more fitting, but nonetheless, it is a nice honor.
In April, Douglas made the list of City & State Power 100 list for upstate New York, coming in at number 58.
The magazine said, "The recognition is seen as confirming the role of the North Country Chamber of Commerce as a key voice for the region in Albany and Washington."
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic now nearly two years ago, Douglas has continued to work to minimize the negative effect the pandemic has had on business and commerce in our region.
He worked tirelessly to convince both the U.S. and Canadian governments to come up with a workable solution to safely reopen the border to non-essential travel as the pandemic lingered this year.
Those calls were finally heard when Canada allowed travel from the U.S. in early August, and the U.S. began letting Canadians in the second week of November.
In receiving this latest honor, Douglas gave credit to his teammates at the chamber.
"Economic development is always a team endeavor," Douglas said.
"(I'm) making this a recognition of the dedicated and innovative team we have at the Chamber, including Susan Matton and Joel Wood, and the many valued partners we work with."
It seems that whatever team Douglas is on, it gets better.
Once again we say thank you to Douglas for all his efforts, and look forward to more good news for the North Country.
Onward and Upward!
