Television, like newspapers, makes its living with advertising. Some ads are memorable and lovable; some are memorable and nagging. Some appear so often that they have the opposite effect intended: They could even turn audiences against the product.
Back in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, the Press-Republican had a publisher by the name of Benjamin M. Turnbull, well known in the community, who staunchly believed the only thing people really wanted from an advertisement was how much the product or service cost.
That may have been true for newspaper ads, but television offered – or imposed – a possibility or need for more information and complications. The cost of the product or service was just the beginning. Entertainment or intrigue was a part of the presentation.
Many viewers remember an older, kind of grumpy woman named Clara Pelier, who in 1984 famously appeared in ads for Wendy's fast-food chain, examining competitors' hamburgers and asking, “Where's the beef?”
That query stormed through American culture, being applied to all sorts of seemingly shallow precepts. To this day, people are presented an unsubstantial plan or idea and may reply: “Where's the beef?”
Not every ad is so attractive, effective or long-lasting, of course. In fact, few are. These days, the most talked-about ads have a distinct element of humor in them. Geico, the insurance company, seems to be at the head of the class in this category.
And, to the company's credit, it apparently spends a lot of money producing a myriad of ads so audiences aren't forced to watch one so many times it becomes a drudge.
That, of course, is the company's choice: either spend lots of money in order to entertain potential customers to attract more of them, or spend less, produce fewer ads and run the risk of tiring prospects of the ads while trying to rope them in.
One ad that is appearing aggravatingly often on both local and national time shows a young, attractive couple exchanging Christmas gifts. She has bought them each a pair of sunglasses. He has bought them each an expensive vehicle.
He leads her outside to show her her new SUV, and she instead darts toward his new truck, instantly falling in love with it and claiming it for her own.
The idea of the ad is a good one. Perhaps the first 10 or 15 times you see that ad you might be inclined to consider those products, assuming they are within your price capability.
By now, the ad has likely provoked many viewers to reach for the channel changer as soon as it comes on, as it has burrowed a rut in the brains of many by the constant repetitiveness.
As we said, newspapers appreciate advertisers and the revenue they contribute. TV, too. And the advertisers thus attract more customers.
The question for those advertisers to ask themselves, however, seems to be: Is there such a thing as too much of a good idea?
