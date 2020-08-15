Now, finally, America is starting to tell its history the way it really happened.
As schoolchildren, few of us learned much about slavery or lynchings. We didn't read about the atrocities committed on Native people by Christopher Columbus and his soldiers, who employed violence, slavery and forced religious conversion.
Most everything in our history books was taught from a European viewpoint.
But Native Americans and Black Americans have been pressing for the true stories to be told, and changes are being made.
No matter where you stand on tearing down statues to Confederate generals and other proponents of slavery, surely you must see the value in teaching children America's actual history, with all its beauty and blemishes.
In Plattsburgh, a group of volunteers worked for several years to devise an interpretive panel, just added to the Samuel de Champlain Monument, that would include the role of Native people as guides and trading partners to the famed explorer. It also explains that the sculptor mistakenly gave the Native guide a headress that wasn't worn by Northeast tribes but by people from the western plains.
Massachusetts, site of the Pilgrims' landing, has to grapple with trying to preserve the triumph of those Europeans overcoming adversity while also, for the first time, telling more about the effects on the Wampanoag, the tribe encountered by Mayflower Pilgrims when they landed in Provincetown Harbor and explored the east coast of Cape Cod.
Provincetown Museum just reopened with an exhibit called "Our Story: The Early Days of the Wampanoag and the Pilgrims Who Followed," which is described by the director as more historically accurate, and as educational, not insulting.
Another enlightened exhibit on Cape Cod, at Heritage Museum in Sandwich, now explains how a group of Europeans lured Natives onto their ship and seized a few of them to take home to show the people of their homeland.
Heritage Museum also explains that Congress's official seal, E pluribus unum ("Out of many, one"), adopted in 1782, recognized the opportunity and the challenge of creating a new nation from a diverse citizenship.
In post-Revolutionary America, it notes, citizens were still divided by slavery and regional interests amid rapid industrialization. And westward expansion resulted in conflicts with the Native populations.
"As the country has grown from scattered small population centers to a country spreading across an entire continent, the democracy established more than 200 years ago has been tested," the exhibit reads.
"As we continue to face new challenges, our ability to overcome our differences and engage in civil discourse will continue to be tried."
All across America, museums are seeing their social responsibility to tell this country's story from the perspective of varied races and religions. North Country museums should consider changes and new exhibits, as well.
Revealing America's less-than-perfect past will enhance, not inhibit, this nation's continual effort to develop a more perfect union.
