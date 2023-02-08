We’ve been hearing some troubling speculation recently that state legislation may be considered to rob the public of important information from its regular format.
Specifically, many readers of newspapers hereabouts and everywhere else are used to reading about such things as public meetings, hearings on budgets or local laws or solicitations for bids. They appear in so-called public notices in newspaper “legal advertisements” in the Classified Section.
The Public Notice Resource Center requires governments to abide by this credo: “Public notice is information alerting citizens of government-related activities that might cause citizens to take action.”
What is being considered is a change in the requirement for governments to publicize those actions in newspapers.
The source being discussed as the replacement is the government’s own websites. This, it seems, would be remarkably unhandy for those seeking out the information. As a matter of fact, additionally, it could even offer up nefarious avenues for government workers who for one reason or another wanted to keep the information as little-seen as possible.
The government’s publication of these matters is crucial for the public at large to know about. We need to have this critical kind of information provided for us, as citizens.
For decades and decades, the means of conveying these kinds of data has been newspaper classified ads. The information is thus delivered to doorsteps and mailboxes, and it simply awaits a reading by anyone who is interested.
In fact, the requirement has been that states require publication in sites with a paid circulation, a minimum percentage of news content, a local publishing address and continuous publishing history. The information must be archivable, accessible and verifiable – all staples of daily newspapers.
If this intimately familiar tradition were suddenly taken away from newspaper readers, and left only to be searched online, it would be virtually a disaster for all.
Without argument, the Internet has established a method of communication that has become the world’s most familiar and common. Phones, computers and IPads are practically as useful as face-to-face conversation.
But, if governments were to just put the information on their websites, how would inquisitive readers know enough to look? Many would not even know where to look, and no one would know when. It would suddenly be their own responsibility to seek out the information.
Yes, it would admittedly deprive newspapers of a significant source of revenue. But would you want to live in a community without a robust newspaper providing this and so many other benefits?
Consider all the advantages having the daily information and entertainment you derive from your newspaper affords. And isn’t it critical to know your governments are being watched daily by objective journalists who have access to knowledge and developments that you don’t have the time or possibly even the skills to root out for yourself?
Information in the Classified Section has been part of the soul of community life for longer than any of us have been alive, and it must continue.
Without it, all of us would pay a very steep, painful price.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.