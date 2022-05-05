Clinton County has taken a good first step in marketing what has become a crown jewel property for the future of growth in the region.
County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) recently unveiled a proposal to name the former Clinton County Airport property on Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh C-BIG.
C-BIG is an acronym for the Clinton County Business Innovation Gateway.
Plans for the roughly 600-acre property are to develop infrastructure in order to create shovel-ready lots for an industrial business park that would include construction of a roadway connecting to the existing Industrial Boulevard as well as concrete curbs, a stormwater sewer system, water main installation, sewer main installation and street lights.
The infrastructure would create about 30 developable acres. The county is creating six developable lots totaling 160 acres, and has commitments from three different companies, whose projects would result in the construction of 1.5 million square feet of building space and more than 100 jobs.
It would be nice to see some commercial and housing developments in the area as well.
It’s a solid plan with a great start, but it needs more. As Henry’s proposal says, the site has always been referred to as the “old airport”, which is hardly a marketing home run in terms of catching the eye of would be developers.
In conjunction with County Economic Development Director Molly Ryan, work on a new moniker began to gain steam in January. Officials considered region identification, verbiage that indicates forward thinking, inclusivity of every type of business and a usable acronym.
A suggested tagline for the Clinton County Business Innovation Gateway, or C-BIG, was “C-Big. Be Big. Think Big. Build Big.”
Very much in the same vein as North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas’s now-famous tagline, “Onward and Upward.”
Although it may remind some of a college football conference tag, C-BIG still is in the right ballpark as a catchy label to help the county market the property.
Henry’s idea is not set in stone, and he has asked legislators to review it and offer suggestions if they have ways to improve the slogan or come up with another one. It will be interesting to see what they turn out.
Hopefully the public will weigh in as well.
No matter the outcome, it looks like we will have a new name for the property that we can all get used to.
And marketing the property should be easy. It’s a large wide-open space, will be complete with infrastructure, close to Interstate-87 and Champlain Valley Educational Services, on the shores of the Saranac River and with fantastic views of the Adirondacks.
The Town of Plattsburgh also has a host of solid services to offer to make the property even more attractive.
Having a meaningful name will also help officials in securing grant money for more upgrades that will be needed as development sprouts.
“Hopefully it’s one of the last times we say, ‘the former Clinton County Airport,” Legislator Josh Kretser (D-Area 9) said at a recent meeting.
We look forward to hearing the new name as well as the potential for great things to happen at what is for now, C-BIG.
