As we know, recreational marijuana is now legal in New York and many other states. We will soon have a dispensary open for business in our region, and we will benefit from the tax revenue and job creation from the industry.
But like alcohol, another legal product, the use of marijuana is controversial.
So as we approach 4/20, the day known for celebrating pot, here are some interesting facts about marijuana from the Pew Center for Research.
- Around nine-in-ten Americans say marijuana should be legal for medical or recreational use, according to an October 2022 Pew Research Center survey. An overwhelming majority of U.S. adults (88%) say either that marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use (59%) or that it should be legal for medical use only (30%). One-in-ten say the drug should not be legal in any form.
- Public support for marijuana legalization differs widely by age, political party, and race and ethnicity. Adults ages 75 and older are far less likely than younger adults to support marijuana legalization for both recreational and medical purposes, according to the October 2022 survey. Just three-in-ten adults 75 and older say marijuana should be legal for recreational and medical use, compared with 53% of adults 65 to 74. By contrast, 72% of adults under 30 support legalization for medical and recreational use.
- Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners to support the legalization of marijuana for both purposes (73% vs. 45%).
- Majorities of Black adults (68%) and White adults (60%) say marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, compared with smaller shares of Hispanic (49%) and Asian Americans (48%).
- Supporters and opponents of marijuana legalization have cited different reasons for their views, according to a Gallup survey conducted in 2019. Americans who favored legalization were most likely to cite two reasons as very important: marijuana’s perceived medical benefits (86%) and the idea that legalizing the drug would free up law enforcement to focus on other types of crime (70%).
- Among Americans who opposed marijuana legalization, 79% said a very important reason was that it would increase the number of car accidents involving drivers who use marijuana. Around seven-in-ten (69%) said a very important reason was that legalization would lead to more people using stronger and more addictive drugs.
- Support for marijuana legalization has increased dramatically over the last two decades. In 2019, the last time the Center asked that question, two-thirds of adults expressed support for marijuana legalization, more than double the share who said they favored legalization in a 2000 Gallup survey.
- Fewer than half of U.S. adults (46%) say they have ever used marijuana, according to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. That is lower than the shares who say they have ever consumed alcohol (78%) or ever used tobacco products (57%).
- In 2021, 19% of U.S. adults said they had used marijuana in the past year, while 13% said they had used it in the past month.
- Most Americans support easing penalties for people with marijuana convictions, an October 2021 Center survey found. Two-thirds of adults say they favor releasing people from prison who are being held for marijuana-related offenses only, including 41% who strongly favor this. And around six-in-ten adults (61%) support removing or expunging marijuana-related offenses from people’s criminal records.
As we can see, there is a lot to digest about legal weed. Let’s hope people are sensible about using it, and dealing with it as it is now more part of our culture.
